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The Business Research Company's Tick Repellent Market - Analysis of Opportunities, Market Share, Growth, Competition, and Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $1.24 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The tick repellent market has experienced notable growth recently, driven by rising concerns over tick-borne diseases affecting pets and an increasing pet population worldwide. As innovations in products and distribution channels continue to emerge, this market is set for steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, dominant regions, and trends shaping the future of tick repellents.

Overview of Tick Repellent Market Size and Expansion Prospects

In recent years, the tick repellent market has seen strong growth, with its value anticipated to rise from $0.93 billion in 2025 to $0.99 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the past period has been driven by factors such as the widespread occurrence of tick-borne illnesses in pets, the lack of convenient oral treatment options, dependence on traditional topical sprays, an increase in pet ownership, and more frequent veterinary visits.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain solid momentum, reaching $1.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8%. This forecasted expansion owes much to breakthroughs in chewable oral formulations, innovative wearable tick repellent devices, the growing prevalence of online and modern retail outlets, heightened awareness of pet healthcare, and the broadening scope of preventive veterinary care initiatives. Key trends shaping this growth include greater use of oral chewables and pills, sustained demand for topical spot-on treatments and sprays, development of collars and wearable repellents, increased knowledge about tick-borne diseases in pets, and more widespread availability through veterinary clinics.

Understanding Tick Repellent Products and Their Importance

Tick repellents are specially formulated items created to prevent ticks from attaching to and feeding on animals, primarily dogs and cats. These products come in multiple types such as topical applications, collars, and oral medications, each containing active substances that either chemically or naturally deter ticks. Their role is crucial in protecting pets from dangerous tick bites that can transmit illnesses like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which also pose risks to human health.

View the full tick repellent market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tick-repellent-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

How Rising Pet Ownership Fuels Tick Repellent Market Growth

One of the strongest forces propelling the tick repellent market is the increasing number of people adopting pets. Pet ownership involves daily care responsibilities including feeding, sheltering, health management, and companionship. This rise is largely attributed to the growing recognition of pets’ positive effects on emotional well-being and mental health. Since tick repellents help safeguard pets from diseases such as Lyme disease and Ehrlichiosis by preventing tick bites, the surge in pet ownership directly supports demand for these products. For example, data from the Canadian Animal Health Institute in April 2025 highlighted that Canada had approximately 7.2 million dogs and 8.2 million cats in 2024, demonstrating how pets have become part of over half the households there. This trend clearly contributes to expanding the tick repellent market.

Dominant Regional Markets in Tick Repellent Sector

In terms of regional leadership, North America held the largest share of the tick repellent market in 2025. The comprehensive market study also examines other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

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