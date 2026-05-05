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The Business Research Company's Pet Travel Services Market Trends & Analysis by Application, Industry, Region & Segment, Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $3.68 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet travel services sector has seen impressive growth recently, reflecting shifting attitudes toward pets and travel habits. As more people adopt pets and seek seamless ways to travel with them, this market is poised for continued expansion. Below, we explore its current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the industry’s future.

Steady Growth and Future Outlook for the Pet Travel Services Market

The pet travel services market has experienced strong growth in recent years, with its size expected to climb from $2.25 billion in 2025 to $2.47 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This upward trend during the past years can largely be linked to a rise in global pet ownership, the growing humanization of pets, more frequent domestic and international travel by pet owners, a historically limited number of professional pet travel options, and increased awareness around pet welfare during transportation.

Download a free sample of the pet travel services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10026&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand rapidly, reaching $3.68 billion by 2030 with an even higher CAGR of 10.5%. Factors contributing to this future growth include technological advancements in booking and tracking pet travel, the rise of premium and niche pet relocation services, broader availability of pet-friendly accommodations and transport modes, greater demand for international pet travel assistance, and cooperative ventures between airlines, travel agencies, and pet service firms. Key trends expected to influence the market involve the expansion of both domestic and international pet transportation, growing popularity of pet relocation and boarding services, wider adoption of online booking platforms, development of pet travel insurance and health certification offerings, and an emphasis on stress-minimizing, comfortable travel experiences for pets.

Understanding the Role of Pet Travel Services

Pet travel services encompass the full range of logistics involved in safely and conveniently moving animals from one destination to another. These services aim to provide pet owners with hassle-free, time-saving solutions that ensure pets can travel comfortably and securely. They cater to individuals seeking stress-free transportation options, whether for short trips or long-distance relocations.

View the full pet travel services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-travel-services-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Primary Growth Driver Behind the Pet Travel Services Market

One of the most significant factors fueling growth in the pet travel services market is the rising rate of pet adoption worldwide. Pet adoption involves taking an animal from shelters, rescues, or previous owners and providing it a permanent home rather than purchasing from breeders or stores. This trend is driven by the increasing desire for companionship and emotional support that pets offer in people’s daily lives. As more households include pets, the need for convenient, safe travel options for these animals grows as well.

For example, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023. This surge in pet adoption directly supports the expanding demand for pet travel services, as pet owners seek reliable ways to journey with their companions.

Dominant Regional Player in the Pet Travel Services Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet travel services market. The comprehensive market analysis spans regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on this evolving sector.

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