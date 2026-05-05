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The Business Research Company's Pet Oral Care Products Market: Opportunities, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape & 2030 Forecast

Expected to grow to $3.12 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for pet oral care products has been gaining significant traction as more pet owners recognize the importance of maintaining their pets' dental health. With increasing adoption rates and innovations in the veterinary field, this sector is set to experience continued expansion. Below is a detailed overview of the market’s size, growth factors, key drivers, and regional highlights.

Pet Oral Care Products Market Size and Expected Growth

In recent years, the pet oral care products market has seen robust growth. It is projected to increase from a value of $2.17 billion in 2025 to $2.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trend during the historic period can be linked to factors such as rising pet ownership, greater awareness of pet dental health, the scarcity of specialized oral care products for pets, improvements in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and a higher incidence of periodontal diseases among animals.

Download a free sample of the pet oral care products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=11904&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to grow even more rapidly, reaching $3.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7%. This future expansion is driven by the introduction of innovative oral care solutions tailored for pets, the incorporation of AI and digital technologies in veterinary services, the growth of online sales channels, increased focus on preventive dental care, and partnerships between pet food manufacturers and veterinary professionals. Key trends expected to influence the market include the rising popularity of dental chews and oral care treats, a surge in home-based dental care options for pets, heightened awareness of oral hygiene among pet owners, broader availability of veterinary dental services, and the development of flavored and enzymatic toothpastes.

Understanding Pet Oral Care Products and Their Purpose

Pet oral care products are specially designed items that contribute to maintaining healthy teeth and gums in animals. These products help in controlling plaque and tartar buildup and prevent gum diseases, ultimately supporting the overall oral health of pets. Their use has become increasingly important as pet owners seek effective ways to ensure their animals enjoy a better quality of life through proper dental hygiene.

View the full pet oral care products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-oral-care-products-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

The Growing Impact of Pet Adoption on Market Expansion

One of the primary forces propelling the pet oral care products market is the rising number of pet adoptions. Pet adoption involves welcoming homeless or unwanted animals into loving homes, and this trend has gained momentum as people increasingly acknowledge the emotional and psychological benefits of owning pets. More individuals are turning to pets for companionship and stress relief, thereby boosting adoption rates. As a result, there is a growing demand for specialized dental care products to maintain pets’ oral health and overall well-being. For instance, in March 2025, the American Pet Products Association reported that 94 million U.S. households owned at least one pet, up from 82 million in 2023, underscoring this expanding market factor.

Regional Leaders in the Pet Oral Care Products Market

In 2025, North America stood as the largest region for the pet oral care products market, reflecting strong consumer demand and established veterinary healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report covers a broad geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional developments and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pet Oral Care Products Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

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