The Poultry Healthcare Market is projected to grow to a value of US $14.8 billion by 2030.

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The Business Research Company’s Poultry Healthcare Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The poultry healthcare sector is gaining significant momentum as global demand for poultry products continues to rise. With increasing awareness about disease management and advanced healthcare solutions, this market is set to experience substantial growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, dominant regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of poultry healthcare.

Market Size and Projected Growth in the Poultry Healthcare Market

The poultry healthcare market has seen rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $9.29 billion in 2025 to $10.22 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth in the past period has been driven by factors such as increasing poultry production, widespread bacterial and viral infections among poultry, traditional antibiotic use for growth promotion, limited awareness of biosecurity measures, and a rising trend toward laboratory testing for poultry diseases.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $14.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.8%. Key contributors during this forecast period include a growing preference for antibiotic-free poultry products, enhanced use of precision medicine and vaccines, wider adoption of nutritional supplements and feed additives, expansion of molecular diagnostics and ELISA testing, and increased investments in poultry healthcare infrastructure and biosecurity practices. Trends likely to influence the market involve the rising use of live attenuated and recombinant vaccines, growing demand for probiotics and prebiotics in poultry feed, more frequent utilization of molecular diagnostic techniques for disease identification, improved farm hygiene, and greater awareness of alternatives to antibiotic growth promoters.

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Understanding Poultry Healthcare and Its Scope

Poultry healthcare encompasses a range of services aimed at maintaining the health and wellbeing of domesticated birds such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, and quail. These services include removing sick birds from flocks, administering timely vaccinations, managing healthcare resources, and overseeing overall poultry management activities like cleanliness, feeding schedules, housing conditions, and more.

Increasing Poultry Consumption as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary factors fueling growth in the poultry healthcare market is the rising consumption of poultry products worldwide. Poultry species such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, and quail are reared extensively for meat and eggs. As demand for these products grows, farmers raise larger flocks that often face heightened disease risks due to crowded living conditions. This intensifies the need for effective healthcare solutions to prevent, control, and manage illnesses within poultry populations. For example, in July 2024, The Poultry Site, an Australian agricultural information platform, reported that Bulgaria’s poultry meat consumption increased by 8.2% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reflecting stronger consumer demand and underscoring the importance of poultry healthcare.

View the full poultry healthcare market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-healthcare-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Regional Leadership in the Poultry Healthcare Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the poultry healthcare market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers critical regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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