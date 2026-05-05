TAIWAN, May 5 - President Lai issues remarks after returning from state visit to Kingdom of Eswatini

On the morning of May 5, President Lai Ching-te returned to Taiwan after the conclusion of his state visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, and delivered remarks on his visit at Taoyuan International Airport. In his remarks, President Lai reported on the achievements of the trip, including the positive results of Taiwan and Eswatini's collaboration that he witnessed in areas such as energy, industry, agriculture, smart healthcare, women's empowerment, and cultural and educational exchanges.

President Lai emphasized that the world is shared by all, and Taiwan is part of that world. He asserted that the people of Taiwan have the right to engage with the world and will not be deterred by pressure. The president said that this visit not only deepens the two nations' diplomatic ties spanning over half a century, but also demonstrates Taiwan's resolve to work with like-minded nations to uphold the international order, further underscoring Taiwan's willingness to participate in and contribute more to the international community.

A translation of President Lai's remarks follows:

We have returned!

From our departure on May 2 to our return today, May 5, we have traveled more than 25,000 kilometers over 84 hours. We have successfully concluded this diplomatic visit to our ally, the Kingdom of Eswatini, and safely returned to Taiwan.

On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to express my gratitude to His Majesty King Mswati III, the government of Eswatini, and all the nation's people. Thank you for your heartfelt, warm, and steadfast support. Although Taiwan and Eswatini are geographically separated by thousands of kilometers, the friendship and trust between our peoples are stronger than ever.

Standing beside me is Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla, who has personally traveled with us across vast distances to ensure my and the delegation's smooth journey. I would also like to express our sincerest appreciation to her once again.

Deputy Prime Minister Dladla, your thoughtful and detailed arrangements truly reflect Eswatini's exceptional hospitality. I would like to report to the people of Taiwan that throughout this visit, we have witnessed concrete results in Taiwan-Eswatini cooperation, including in energy security, industrial investment, agriculture, smart healthcare, women's empowerment, as well as cultural and educational exchanges. Such cooperation not only symbolizes the depth of the friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini spanning over half a century, but also highlights Taiwan's commitment to working with international partners for greater security, prosperity, and progress.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) has demonstrated through its actions that true national strength lies not in making others capitulate, but in bringing happiness to all.

Some media have characterized this state visit as a “breakthrough” amid external interference. In truth, however, visits between heads of state are very natural – as natural as visits between friends, and are a basic right of every country. The external pressure this trip temporarily experienced has, on the contrary, allowed the international community to see Taiwan's firm determination and strong will to engage with the world. It has also underscored that upholding a rules-based international order and protecting global peace and stability from any efforts to undermine them have become a pressing issue that demands immediate attention from the international community.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) abides by rules-based international norms and aims to advance mutual benefits and shared prosperity in the international community. This visit strengthens our diplomatic ties and is an exercise of our basic diplomatic rights. It also stands as a concrete example of how Taiwan is working with like-minded countries to maintain the international order.

Dear friends, citizens: The Earth is round – the world is shared by all. And Taiwan is part of that world.

The people of Taiwan are people of the world, and they have every right to engage with the world. We will not back down in the face of pressure. Rather, the peace-loving and freedom-loving people of Taiwan will continue to uphold the principles of justice and reason. We will continue to participate in the international community and make our contributions in a stable and responsible manner. In the spirit of mutual assistance for mutual benefits, we will work with people in every corner of the world to build a better future for all.

Finally, I want to thank my national security and foreign affairs teams, as well as the officials who remained on duty here in Taiwan. Thank you for ensuring the success of this mission in such a short time, while upholding our national interests and security under the most careful and rigorous arrangements. Thank you for your outstanding performance. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our like-minded friends and allies for their support in the success of this mission. A more stable global order requires more of this type of close cooperation. We will keep pushing forward. Let's keep going, Taiwan! May Taiwan be blessed!

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Saint Lucia Ambassador Robert Kennedy Lewis was present at the airport to welcome the president.