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The Business Research Company's Pet Grooming Services Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Updates

Expected to grow to $12.31 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet grooming services sector has witnessed significant growth recently, fueled by changing lifestyles and increasing affection toward pets. As more people treat their pets as family members, the demand for professional grooming and related services is on the rise. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this vibrant industry.

Pet Grooming Services Market Size and Projected Expansion

The pet grooming services market has shown robust growth over the past few years. It is set to expand from $8.44 billion in 2025 to $9.1 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the historical period is linked to factors such as an increase in pet ownership, higher disposable incomes, rising awareness about pet hygiene, the growth of urban pet households, and the emergence of specialized grooming salons. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $12.31 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 7.8%. This future growth will be propelled by the rise of mobile grooming services, increased adoption of eco-friendly grooming products, the popularity of premium and specialized grooming packages, integration of veterinary check-ups within grooming sessions, and greater use of online booking platforms.

Download a free sample of the pet grooming services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8024&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

The Definition and Role of Pet Grooming Services

Pet grooming services refer to businesses that provide grooming and washing for animals, often accompanied by sales of related products. Beyond beautification, these services play an important role in spotting early symptoms of illness or injuries in pets, helping to prevent more serious health issues. Regular grooming contributes not only to pets’ cleanliness and appearance but also supports their overall wellness and comfort.

Main Factors Boosting Demand in the Global Pet Grooming Services Market

A key driver behind the growth of the pet grooming market is the rising expenditure on pets. This expenditure encompasses spending on food, healthcare, grooming, accessories, and other essentials to support pets’ health and well-being. The increase is largely due to the humanization of pets, where owners invest more in premium nutrition, healthcare, and comfort products to improve their pets’ lifestyles. Professional grooming services encourage pet owners to consistently spend on maintaining their pets’ hygiene and appearance, thus contributing to increased overall spending. For example, in March 2024, the American Pet Products Association projected that total pet industry spending in the United States would reach $150.6 billion in 2024, rising from $147.0 billion in 2023 and $136.8 billion in 2022. This increasing expenditure directly supports the growing pet grooming services market.

View the full pet grooming services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-grooming-services-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Which Regions Are Leading and Growing Rapidly in Pet Grooming Services?

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet grooming services market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several significant regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive picture of global market dynamics.

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