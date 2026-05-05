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The Business Research Company's Global Market Report on Pet Diabetes Care Devices 2026: Business Expansion, Key Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

Expected to grow to $4.27 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet diabetes care devices market is witnessing notable progress, reflecting growing attention to the health and well-being of pets diagnosed with diabetes. As pet ownership rises and veterinary healthcare evolves, this sector is poised for steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, leading regions, and future prospects shaping this important industry.

Current Size and Growth Projections of the Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market

In recent years, the pet diabetes care devices market has experienced significant growth. From $2.74 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $2.98 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The expansion during this period is largely driven by the rising incidence of diabetes among pets, heightened awareness about pet health, improvements in veterinary healthcare infrastructure, the emergence of home monitoring devices, and a growing number of pet owners worldwide.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $4.27 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 9.4%. Key factors fueling this growth in the forecast period include advancements in wearable glucose monitoring technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into pet healthcare solutions, increasing adoption of telemedicine services for pets, the proliferation of smart pet care devices, and the rise of subscription-based veterinary services. Emerging trends such as remote health monitoring for pets, wearable diabetes trackers, personalized insulin delivery systems, mobile app-connected diabetes management tools, and preventive health analytics are also shaping the market landscape.

Understanding the Function of Pet Diabetes Care Devices

Pet diabetes care devices play a critical role in managing diabetes in animals by supporting routine health monitoring activities. These medical tools assist in tracking blood sugar levels, conducting blood and urine tests, and observing key health indicators such as weight, appetite, thirst, and urination patterns. By helping maintain blood glucose levels within safe limits, these devices prevent dangerous fluctuations and contribute to the overall health and longevity of diabetic pets.

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Growing Pet Ownership as a Major Market Driver

One of the primary factors propelling demand in the pet diabetes care devices market is the steady rise in pet ownership. Taking care of pets involves responsibilities including feeding, housing, exercise, and healthcare, with diabetes management being a crucial part of this care routine. Devices designed specifically for diabetic pets enable precise monitoring and effective communication between pet owners and veterinarians, ensuring timely and accurate treatment.

For example, data from October 2023 shared by the World Animal Foundation—a US-based organization promoting animal rights and ethical pet care—highlighted that there are 65.1 million dogs in US households compared to 46.5 million cats. Additionally, 11 million homes own saltwater fish tanks, while horses are kept by around 2.2 million owners. This growing base of pet ownership across various animal types continues to drive the demand for specialized diabetes care devices for pets.

North America’s Leading Position in the Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet diabetes care devices market. The comprehensive market analysis spans several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads, other regions may see increased activity as awareness and infrastructure for pet diabetes care improve globally.

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