The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Pet Care E-commerce Market is Projected to Grow to $60.1 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $60.18 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet care e-commerce sector has been expanding rapidly, reflecting a significant transformation in how pet owners purchase products and services online. This industry is evolving with the growth of digital platforms, greater pet owner awareness, and innovative business models, all contributing to a promising future outlook.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Pet Care E-commerce Market

The pet care e-commerce market is on a solid growth trajectory. It is expected to increase from $34.59 billion in 2025 to $38.67 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This rise in market value during the past years is largely driven by factors such as the surge in pet ownership, broader internet accessibility, heightened awareness regarding pet health and hygiene, the rapid development of e-commerce platforms, and the availability of a wide range of pet care products online.

Download a free sample of the pet care e-commerce market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8015&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to grow even more robustly, reaching $60.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.7%. Key contributors to this future growth include the expansion of direct-to-consumer (D2C) pet care brands, the growing integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics for personalized pet care solutions, increasing demand for premium and organic pet products, and the adoption of mobile applications and subscription services. Moreover, investments in logistics and delivery infrastructure tailored to pet e-commerce are expected to further boost market expansion. Emerging trends encompass rising preference for D2C models, more online purchases of pet food and grooming items, development of e-commerce channels for pet health and medications, growth in specialty product categories such as toys, bedding, and travel accessories, and the use of social media to promote pet care education and sales.

How Pet Care E-commerce Bridges Pet Owners with Trusted Products

Pet care e-commerce platforms serve as a crucial link between pet owners and reliable pet care information. These platforms often leverage social media channels to engage users and provide education. Many brands have adopted a dependable online marketplace model based on the D2C approach, allowing pet parents to select products and brands that best suit their pets’ unique needs.

View the full pet care e-commerce market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-care-e-commerce-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Factors Fueling Growth in the Pet Care E-commerce Market

One primary factor propelling the pet care e-commerce market is the rising consumer spending on online retail platforms. E-commerce platforms facilitate the buying and selling process over the internet, providing convenient features such as product search, shopping carts, and payment processing. Consumers are increasingly drawn to online shopping due to the ease of comparing products, access to a broader product range, and the flexibility to shop anytime and anywhere. This trend fits well with the pet care sector as owners look for convenient ways to purchase food, accessories, and healthcare items for their pets. As an example, in August 2025, Digital Commerce 360 reported that more than $500 billion of U.S. e-commerce sales in 2024 were attributed to the two largest online retailers in North America. This underlines how growing consumer spending on e-commerce platforms is directly fueling the development of the pet care e-commerce market.

Regional Perspective on the Pet Care E-commerce Market

In terms of geographic distribution, North America held the largest share of the pet care e-commerce market in 2025. The market overview also includes other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional growth opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pet Care E-commerce Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Digital Pet Care Products And Services Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-pet-care-products-and-services-global-market-report

Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-services-global-market-report

Pet Healthcare Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-healthcare-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.