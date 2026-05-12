Green Marine and MarinaChain Launch Verdaxis to Support the Maritime Transition to Low-Carbon Fuels

Verdaxis - the Trusted Exchange for Low Carbon Fuels

Verdaxis is designed to help users navigate the growing complexity of fuel procurement, regulatory compliance, market intelligence and operational readiness.

A core pillar of Verdaxis is its AI-enabled marketplace model” — Gavin McGrath

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREEN MARINE Pte Ltd and MarinaChain Co Ltd today announced the launch of Verdaxis , a new joint venture established to support shipping’s transition to low-carbon and alternative fuels through an AI-enabled digital platform.Launched on 22 April 2026, and hosted in Singapore, Verdaxis is designed to help shipowners, charterers, fuel suppliers, traders, financiers and other maritime stakeholders navigate the growing complexity of fuel procurement, regulatory compliance, market intelligence and operational readiness. Verdaxis aims to bridge the gap between maritime decarbonisation targets and the practical realities of physical fuel availability, commercial pricing, sustainability verification and operational acceptance. Through market connectivity, structured matching tools and compliance-focused workflows, the platform supports more practical pathways from policy ambition to commercial deployment.A core pillar of Verdaxis is its AI-enabled marketplace model, which connects qualifiedparticipants around specific fuel pathways, ports, volumes and availability windows. By helping credible buyers and sellers identify transaction-ready opportunities, Verdaxis is designed to improve market transparency, support price discovery and reduce friction in emerging marine fuel markets.The platform will initially focus on transition fuels including methanol, ethanol and advanced biofuels. Verdaxis users will have access to:• AI-enabled marketplace connectivity for verified buyers and sellers• Structured matching for fuel requirements, supply availability and use cases• Compliance tools for EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime and emerging IMO measures• Market intelligence, indicative pricing and supply availability insights• Digital training, bunkering support and fuel transition advisory servicesFredrik Stubner, Founder & Partner and CEO of Engineering at Green Marine, said:“Shipping’s fuel transition is moving from strategy to execution. Owners, charterers and fuel suppliers need practical tools that connect verified supply, committed demand, compliance requirements and operational readiness. Verdaxis was created to help closethat gap and bring clearer market signals to emerging marine fuel pathways.”Dan Ha, CEO of MarinaChain, said:“MarinaChain’s strength is turning maritime regulatory complexity into usable digital workflows. By combining that capability with Green Marine’s fuel and operational expertise, Verdaxis gives the industry a practical platform to evaluate, source and execute low-carbon fuel opportunities with greater confidence.”From Singapore, Verdaxis plans phased expansion into major global fuel hubs and strategic corridors including Rotterdam, Houston, Santos and Shanghai as supply availability increases anddemand accelerates.About VerdaxisVerdaxis is an AI-enabled digital platform supporting the maritime energy transition through fuel trading connectivity, compliance tools, market intelligence and operational support services.About Green MarineGreen Marine is a maritime decarbonisation group focused on engineering, education and fuels for low-carbon vessel operations.About MarinaChainMarinaChain is a maritime decarbonisation technology company providing AI-powered carbon accounting and regulatory compliance solutions for the shipping and logistics industry.Media Contact:Verdaxis CommunicationsSingaporeEmail: info@verdaxis.exchangeWeb: https://www.verdaxis.exchange/

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