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The Business Research Company's The Veterinary Monoclonal Antibody Health Market is to grow at a 14.8% CAGR through 2030: Industry Analysis

Expected to grow to $1.85 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Exploring the expanding role of monoclonal antibodies in animal healthcare reveals a promising future driven by innovation and rising demand. This specialized segment within veterinary medicine is rapidly evolving, offering targeted solutions to combat diseases in a variety of animal species. Let’s dive into the market’s current size, growth drivers, key regions, and the factors shaping its trajectory.

Market Growth and Size Outlook for Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health

The market for monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health has seen considerable expansion recently. Forecasts indicate a rise from $0.92 billion in 2025 to $1.06 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This increase is largely fueled by factors such as the growing prevalence of cancers in dogs, an uptick in autoimmune disorders among pets, limited targeted treatment options, the proliferation of veterinary hospitals, and heightened awareness of advanced veterinary therapies.

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Looking further ahead, this market is projected to continue its rapid development, reaching $1.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.8%. The anticipated growth is expected to be supported by breakthroughs in monoclonal antibody engineering, broader adoption of species-specific therapies, increased funding in veterinary oncology and dermatology, the rise of personalized veterinary medicine, and the expansion of veterinary healthcare infrastructure worldwide. Notable trends set to define this period include enhanced monoclonal antibody treatments for canine cancers, increased utilization for autoimmune diseases in dogs, growing applications in veterinary dermatology, the emergence of targeted pain management therapies, and development of species-specific antibodies for cats, horses, and livestock.

Understanding Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Healthcare

Monoclonal antibodies used in veterinary medicine are highly specialized proteins designed to identify and neutralize specific pathogens or toxins affecting animals. These antibodies are produced by cloning a single immune cell, ensuring they are uniform and accurately target disease-causing agents. Their precision makes them valuable tools for diagnosing and treating a range of animal health conditions.

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Factors Boosting the Market Growth of Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health

The increasing frequency of animal diseases is expected to significantly drive the monoclonal antibodies market forward. Intensified farming practices have contributed to a heightened risk of infectious diseases spreading among animal populations, while climate change has broadened the habitats of disease carriers like ticks and mosquitoes. Monoclonal antibodies are particularly effective in combating animal illnesses because they precisely target the pathogens or proteins involved in disease mechanisms, providing more focused and efficient treatments.

An example highlighting this trend comes from a June 2024 report on GOV.UK, which noted that between April 2023 and March 2024, the number of animals slaughtered due to tuberculosis in England rose by 5% to 21,298, and by 17% to 11,197 in Wales. Such increases in disease incidents underscore the growing need for advanced solutions like monoclonal antibodies in veterinary care.

Regions Leading the Monoclonal Antibodies Veterinary Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in the monoclonal antibodies market for veterinary health, holding the largest share. The market analysis also includes important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in this sector.

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