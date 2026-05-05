Vivë Auto Marks 18 Years as Houston’s Trusted Name in Premium Car Detailing, PPF, and Vehicle Protection

Family-owned since 2007, Vivë Auto’s Houston Galleria studio delivers trusted car detailing, PPF, ceramic coating, and window tinting for 55,000+ vehicles.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivë Auto Houston (pronounced “vee-vay”), a family-owned automotive protection and detailing studio operating in Houston since 2007, continues to serve as one of South Texas’s most recognized providers of premium car detailing Houston vehicle owners depend on for paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coating, window tinting, vinyl wrapping, and paint correction services. With more than 55,000 vehicles protected across its 18-year history and a 4.9-star rating across 600+ Google reviews, the company has established itself as a market leader in the greater Houston area.From Garage Startup to Premier Car Care StudioVivë Auto Houston began in 2007 as a small detailing operation run out of a home garage in Houston. What started as a passion project quickly grew into a professional-grade studio built on word-of-mouth referrals and a commitment to precision craftsmanship. The name “Vivë” translates to “Long Live” — a reflection of the company’s mission to extend the life and appearance of every vehicle it touches.Today, the Houston Galleria location operates from a dedicated facility at 6327 Skyline Drive, Houston, TX 77057, serving clients across the Houston metro area. The studio is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.Comprehensive Vehicle Protection and Enhancement ServicesVivë Auto’s Houston Galleria studio offers a full range of automotive protection and cosmetic services. Core offerings include paint protection film (PPF) installation, nano ceramic coating application, premium window tinting, vehicle vinyl wrapping, windshield protection, paint correction, exterior detailing, and interior detailing. The studio operates as a one-stop facility for complete vehicle protection, eliminating the need for clients to coordinate across multiple providers.Each vehicle receives a complimentary Vehicle Protection Analysis before any work begins. This personalized assessment evaluates the vehicle’s condition, driving environment, and the owner’s goals to determine the most appropriate combination of products and services. The studio’s approach prioritizes tailored recommendations over standardized packages.Industry-Leading Product Partnerships and Certified Installer StatusVivë Auto holds certified installer status with several of the automotive protection industry’s most recognized brands. The studio has been named the LLumar Select Pro Installer of the Year and works exclusively with premium-tier materials from Modesta, SunTek, LLumar FormulaOne, Gtechniq, ExoShield, STEK, 3M, Avery Dennison, KPMF, and Inozetek. No off-label or entry-level products are used in any installation.The studio’s technicians are trained through a proprietary in-house apprenticeship program. The team carries more than 60 years of combined experience in paint protection and detailing. All technicians are background-checked, vetted, and certified through the company’s internal training standards.A Facility Designed for PrecisionThe Houston Galleria studio operates from a climate-controlled, secured facility equipped with clean rooms, digital microscopes, and precision-cutting tools. Vehicles are stored indoors and serviced one at a time, ensuring each project receives the team’s full attention. The studio accommodates vehicles ranging from sedans and SUVs to trucks and specialty vehicles. The facility carries full commercial insurance coverage, including garage keepers, general liability, and on-road coverage.A Hospitality-First Approach to Car Detailing Houston Clients RecognizeVivë Auto Houston distinguishes itself through what the company describes as a hospitality-level service experience. The studio offers transparent, upfront pricing with no upselling pressure. Complimentary loaner vehicles are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and rideshare support is provided when loaners are not available. Communication throughout the service process is direct and detailed, with clients receiving updates and documentation of the work performed.The company’s guarantee covers both manufacturer warranties — honored at 100 percent — and craftsmanship. If any installation issue arises due to the studio’s work, the team commits to correcting it at no additional cost. For clients who relocate, the studio coordinates warranty service with certified partners in the new area.Trusted by Houston’s Automotive CommunityVivë Auto Houston has built partnerships with several of Houston’s most prominent automotive organizations and sports franchises, including the Porsche Club of America, the Houston Texans, the Houston Rockets, and the Houston Astros. The studio’s portfolio includes work on vehicles from Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Cadillac, Tesla, Ford, and other manufacturers. Show cars protected by Vivë Auto Houston have gone on to win international awards.Continued Growth in the Houston MarketWith 18 years of continuous operation, two Houston-area locations, 55,000+ vehicles protected, and a reputation built on precision and trust, Vivë Auto Houston is positioned to continue serving as the standard-bearer for premium car detailing Houston vehicle owners seek for long-term paint protection and vehicle care. As automotive protection technology advances and Houston’s vehicle market continues to grow, the studio’s investment in training, products, and facility infrastructure reinforces its standing as one of the region’s most trusted independent car care providers.About Vivë Auto HoustonVivë Auto Houston is a family-owned automotive protection and detailing studio serving Houston since 2007. With locations at 6327 Skyline Drive (Houston Galleria) and 403 W Grand Parkway South, Suite P (Katy), the company specializes in paint protection film, ceramic coating, window tinting, vinyl wrapping, windshield protection, paint correction, and premium detailing. Vivë Auto Houston is the LLumar Select Pro Installer of the Year and a certified installer of Modesta, SunTek, Gtechniq, ExoShield, STEK, 3M, Avery Dennison, KPMF, and Inozetek. The studio has protected over 55,000 vehicles and maintains a 4.9-star Google rating across 600+ reviews. For more information, visit vive-houston.com or call (832) 613-8807.

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