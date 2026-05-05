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The Business Research Company's Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market to grow at 10.1% CAGR, hitting $4.5B by 2030.

Expected to grow to $4.57 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The foot and mouth disease vaccine market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by various factors that highlight the importance of controlling this highly contagious animal disease. With ongoing advancements and increasing demand, this sector is set for continued expansion in the years ahead. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, leading regional players, and important trends shaping its future trajectory.

Market Expansion and Forecast in the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market

The foot and mouth disease vaccine market has demonstrated strong growth in recent times. It is projected to increase from $2.83 billion in 2025 to $3.11 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This upward trend during the historical period has been influenced by frequent disease outbreaks, a rising livestock population, government vaccination initiatives, improvements in traditional vaccine technology, and heightened awareness about animal health management.

Looking ahead, this market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $4.57 billion by 2030, with an even higher CAGR of 10.1%. Growth during this forecast period is supported by the development of rapid response and DIVA (Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Animals) vaccines, broader vaccination coverage across multiple species, adoption of oil-adjuvanted and aluminum hydroxide-based vaccines, increased government funding targeting FMD control, and investments in cold chain logistics and distribution infrastructure. Emerging trends include greater use of emergency vaccines for swift outbreak intervention, expansion of multi-species vaccination programs, advancing DIVA vaccine technology, and growing government-led immunization efforts.

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Understanding Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccines and Their Role

Foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccines are designed to enhance the immune defense in animals susceptible to this highly contagious and severe illness. FMD primarily affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, camelids, deer, and pigs. Infected animals typically exhibit a high fever followed by painful blisters, especially on the feet and around the mouth, which severely impacts animal health and productivity.

The Growing Livestock Population as a Major Market Driver

One of the primary factors fueling the foot and mouth disease vaccine market is the rising livestock population globally. Livestock—comprising animals like cows, horses, and pigs—are increasingly reared to meet the growing demand for animal-derived food products. This growth in livestock numbers raises the risk of FMD outbreaks, which in turn boosts demand for vaccines. For instance, in July 2023, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a UN agency based in the United States, projected world milk production in 2023 to rise to 944 million tonnes, a 0.9% increase from 2022. This surge reflects shifting diets towards greater protein intake as incomes rise, confirming that the expanding livestock population will continue to drive vaccine demand.

View the full foot and mouth disease vaccine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foot-and-mouth-disease-vaccine-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Increasing Healthcare Spending Supports Vaccine Innovation

Another significant element propelling the foot and mouth disease vaccine market is the rise in healthcare expenditure. This spending encompasses all financial resources allocated to health goods and services within a set period. Enhanced investment in healthcare helps fund research and development in veterinary medicine, leading to the creation of more effective and sophisticated vaccines that combat diseases like FMD. For example, data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in November 2025 indicated that healthcare systems in member countries dedicated an average of 9.3% of GDP to health in 2024. After a period of stagnation in 2023, real per capita health spending resumed growth above 3% annually. This increased funding environment is instrumental in advancing vaccine technologies and supporting market growth.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine Market Regionally

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for foot and mouth disease vaccines. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a full picture of global market dynamics. The prominence of Asia-Pacific reflects both the size of its livestock population and strong governmental efforts to control FMD through vaccination programs.

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