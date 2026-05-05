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The Business Research Company's Feed and Animal Nutrition Industry Analysis Report 2026: Major Trends, Growth Drivers, and Forecast Overview

Expected to grow to $765.65 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The feed and animal nutrition industry has seen remarkable growth lately, reflecting the rising importance of supporting healthy and productive livestock worldwide. As consumer demand for animal-based foods continues to climb, this sector is evolving rapidly, driven by scientific advancements and changing market needs. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors propelling its expansion, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future of feed and animal nutrition.

Feed and Animal Nutrition Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for feed and animal nutrition has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $569.82 billion in 2025 to $608.47 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This historic growth stems from a growing global livestock population, heightened demand for animal-derived protein, advancements in nutrition science, expansion in commercial feed production, and increased awareness of animal health and productivity. Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $765.65 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 5.9%. This future expansion is expected to be driven by innovations such as precision nutrition technologies, greater use of sustainable and plant-based feed ingredients, digital feed management adoption, rising interest in specialty additives, and a growing focus on pet nutrition and functional foods.

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Understanding Feed and Animal Nutrition

Feed and animal nutrition encompass the dietary management of domesticated animals to promote their health, growth, and overall productivity. This discipline involves optimizing nutrient content and balance tailored to the specific needs of different species, ages, weights, and activity levels, ensuring that animals receive diets that support their well-being and performance.

Key Factors Boosting Demand in the Feed and Animal Nutrition Market

A primary influence driving the feed and animal nutrition market is the increasing consumption of meat, dairy, and poultry products worldwide. These animal-based food sources, including beef, pork, chicken, eggs, milk, and cheese, are in higher demand due to rising incomes and shifting eating habits. Feed and nutrition solutions enhance animal growth rates, feed efficiency, reproductive success, and disease resistance, which in turn improve product quality, stabilize supply chains, reduce production costs, and help meet consumers’ desire for affordable, safe, and nutritious animal-derived foods.

View the full feed and animal nutrition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-and-animal-nutrition-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Growing demand for animal-based food is well illustrated by recent data from INAPORC, the France-based national pork association. In 2023, pork remained the most popular meat in France, with an average annual consumption of about 30.6 kilograms per person. This example highlights how increased demand for meat and dairy products is fueling growth in the feed and animal nutrition sector.

Regional Leadership in Feed and Animal Nutrition Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest market for feed and animal nutrition globally. The comprehensive market analysis covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing uniquely to the overall market dynamics.

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