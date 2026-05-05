AI in Traditional Chinese Medicine: Yi TCM Leads the Way with an AI Tuina Robot

Yi TCM is embracing AI and automation technologies through its collaboration with AITreat, complementing TCM’s ability to deliver holistic care to the public.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tuina is a therapeutic massage form that has been gaining popularity for its holistic focus on our well-being. Enhancing this experience, Yi TCM is introducing EMMA, the Expert Manipulative Massage Automation system, an AI-assisted soft-tissue treatment system developed by AiTreat. Yi TCM aims to use EMMA to complement tuina therapies for pain management and to support fertility treatments, enhancing TCM practitioners' ability to deliver effective patient care.How the AI Tuina Robot (EMMA) Supports Yi TCM’s Treatment ApproachEMMA is driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that uses sensors to assess a person’s body, collecting data points such as muscle stiffness and acupoint locations, and allowing the TCM therapist to update their treatment plan. A Yi TCM spokesperson said, “EMMA will complement our physicians’ care approach, providing consistent and personalised support for pain management, fertility wellness, and other concerns. With various configurable settings, EMMA can adjust to a patient’s preferred comfort level for a productive session.”The session begins with a machine-driven body scan conducted under the guidance of a Yi TCM physician, identifying specific body areas to personalise treatment for each individual’s concerns. EMMA will perform targeted tuina therapy based on the collected data points and the TCM practitioner’s clinical judgment (typically repeated in three cycles per session), delivering precise tuina massage to maintain comfort and enhance treatment outcomes. It adapts to each individual's body structure through in-depth 3D analysis, providing a tailored and consistent treatment experience across multiple sessions.Upon completion, EMMA generates a detailed treatment report with recommendations to improve the patient’s condition. If necessary, a Yi TCM physician may provide additional support with acupuncture, based on the acupuncture points highlighted in the report.“EMMA is also capable of storing past treatment information and refining its treatment delivery,” the Yi TCM spokesperson confirmed. “Treatment outcomes, massage intensity, and other factors will remain consistent across sessions, even if you only need one session every few months or so.”EMMA is also designed with safety as the top priority, featuring safety protocols compliant with global safety standards, including an emergency stop feature in case treatment causes duress or physical discomfort.An AI Tuina Robot Designed to Support Yi TCM’s PractitionersAs AI use has become more prevalent, EMMA’s use is intended to supplement, not replace, the duties and capabilities of TCM practitioners. Yi TCM’s partnership with AITreat is to demonstrate how “highly trained TCM practitioners can maximise AI technology to deliver timely, targeted treatments for various concerns.”“A thorough assessment is still crucial,” the Yi TCM spokesperson continued, “and EMMA is a tool that improves treatment consistency, while reducing the repetitive, physical demands of treatments. At Yi TCM, the practitioner’s abilities remain a core part of holistic treatment, working hand-in-hand with EMMA to support your well-being.”With EMMA, Yi TCM’s team can fine-tune treatment with more objective data and consistently deliver timely treatment to patients. “We hope to empower TCM practitioners nationwide with a more comprehensive understanding of a patient’s needs,” the Yi TCM spokesperson further elaborated.Supporting Better Care for Pain Management and Fertility WellnessYi TCM hopes the adoption of EMMA will make tuina more accessible to everyone. “Accessibility is a core part of EMMA’s purpose,” the Yi TCM spokesperson added. “If we can lower costs through efficient technological innovations, more people can enjoy the benefits of targeted tuina massage with the support of our TCM physicians. We hope to leverage EMMA’s capabilities to provide adequate, holistic care for everyone.”Part of that accessibility also comes from confirming EMMA’s clinical effectiveness. The Mayo Clinic’s Rochester campus in the US conducted an initial clinical trial with EMMA to assess its feasibility as a “non-invasive and cost-effective approach to healthcare” that delivers consistent results. The results found that many volunteers “reported a better-than-expected experience” with EMMA’s therapeutic massage sessions.Yi TCM Looks Ahead to Accessible TCM CareYi TCM is looking to continue assessing EMMA’s functions and how it can be integrated into its TCM treatment approaches for various healthcare needs. “We are also looking to expand EMMA’s scope to ensure it can support better treatment support not just for pain management, but also for fertility treatments,” the Yi TCM spokesperson elaborated.If you are curious to learn more about Yi TCM’s services and its approach to integrating AI-assisted technology into TCM care, visit our website or social media pages for future updates.

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