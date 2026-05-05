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The Business Research Company's Equine Healthcare Market Expected to Expand at a 6.4% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $2.02 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The equine healthcare sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years, reflecting increased attention to the health and wellbeing of horses. With rising participation in equestrian sports and a growing awareness of equine health, the market is set for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping this vibrant industry.

Equine Healthcare Market Size and Growth Forecast to 2026

The equine healthcare market has experienced notable growth, with its value projected to rise from $1.48 billion in 2025 to $1.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely fueled by the expanding horse population, increased involvement in horse racing and competitive riding, heightened awareness about equine nutrition and health, advancements in veterinary medicines and vaccines, and the development of specialized equine healthcare facilities.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to maintain its momentum, reaching $2.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. This future growth will be driven by factors such as the adoption of precision medicine and genomics in equine care, a stronger emphasis on optimizing performance and disease prevention, innovative diagnostic technologies, the rise of online distribution channels for equine medicines, and greater investments in veterinary services catering to both leisure and competitive horses. Key trends expected in the forecast period include wider use of preventive healthcare and routine veterinary services, growing demand for vaccines targeting core and risk-based equine diseases, increased consumption of anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, and pain management drugs, expansion in nutritional supplements and performance enhancers, as well as the growth of veterinary hospitals, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce platforms.

Understanding Equine Healthcare and Its Scope

Equine healthcare encompasses a broad range of services and products dedicated to treating horses, enhancing their quality of life, improving their nutrition, and extending their lifespan. This includes veterinary care for horses involved in racing, betting, competitive riding, and leisure activities. Routine care such as vaccinations, parasite control, dental treatments, grooming, hoof maintenance, and protection against natural elements like rain, wind, and snow are all essential aspects of equine healthcare.

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Factors Fueling the Growth of the Equine Healthcare Market

One significant factor boosting the equine healthcare industry is the rising occurrence of zoonotic diseases—infectious illnesses caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi that can be transmitted between animals and humans. The increase in these diseases is linked to closer interactions between humans and animals, driven by urban expansion, deforestation, and intensive farming practices that bring people and animals into closer proximity. As the threat of zoonotic diseases grows, there is a heightened demand for preventive care, diagnostics, and treatment options that safeguard both animal and human health.

For example, a December 2025 report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a government agency in Sweden, revealed that campylobacteriosis was the most frequently reported zoonotic disease in humans during 2024, with 168,396 cases recorded (equivalent to 55.3 cases per 100,000 people). Such data highlight how the spread of zoonotic diseases is a crucial factor stimulating growth in the equine healthcare market.

North America’s Leading Role in the Equine Healthcare Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the equine healthcare market. The regional analysis within this market includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads, other regions also present opportunities for market expansion as equine care becomes a priority worldwide.

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