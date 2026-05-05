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The Business Research Company's Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market to reach $90.2B by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% (2026–2030).

Expected to grow to $90.27 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The cattle feed and feed additives sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by evolving livestock farming practices and increasing demand for animal products. This industry is on a strong growth trajectory, supported by advancements in feed formulations and rising awareness about cattle health. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, major players, and regional trends shaping this important agricultural segment.

Projected Growth and Market Size in the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market

The cattle feed and feed additives market has shown impressive growth over the past years. It is forecasted to increase from $66.71 billion in 2025 to $70.76 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by the rise of commercial cattle farming, growing consumption of beef and dairy goods, widespread use of compound cattle feed, availability of economical feed grains, and the development of organized livestock farming systems.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $90.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the increasing consumer demand for premium animal protein, heightened emphasis on cattle health and productivity, broader adoption of amino acids and enzymes, stricter regulations limiting antibiotic use, and innovations in functional feed additives. Emerging trends forecasted for the near term focus on the growing need for balanced, fortified nutrition, the use of non-antibiotic additives, optimizing feed efficiency and weight gain, enhancing calf starter feeds, and tailoring feed formulations to specific cattle needs.

Understanding Cattle Feed Additives and Their Role

Cattle feed additives are substances incorporated into cattle feed to ensure animals receive complete nutrition tailored to their requirements. These feeds can be in forms such as ground, pelleted, crumbled, or mixed, and are carefully balanced with nutrients essential for cattle health. Unlike primary nutrients, feed additives serve additional purposes, including promoting overall cattle well-being and supporting growth performance.

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Key Growth Driver Behind the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market

The expanding livestock and animal husbandry sector stands out as a vital factor boosting the market for cattle feed and feed additives. Livestock farming involves raising animals for food, fiber, and other products, and its growth stems from increasing global demand for animal-derived foods due to population growth and changing dietary patterns. Feed and additives play a critical role in enhancing the nutrition, health, and productivity of farm animals, which in turn leads to improved growth rates and higher yields. To illustrate this, data from June 2025 by the Australian Bureau of Statistics highlights the sector’s growth, with the pig industry valued at $1.7 billion showing 9.7% expansion, and milk production reaching $6.2 billion with a 2.6% increase during 2023–24. This trend underscores how livestock growth propels demand for quality feed additives.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for cattle feed and feed additives. The market analysis includes other significant regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market distribution and growth patterns.

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