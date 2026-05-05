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The Business Research Company's The Canine Arthritis Treatment Market is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR, reaching $3.1 billion by 2030.

Expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for treating canine arthritis has experienced notable growth recently, driven by various factors related to pet care and veterinary advancements. As dogs face joint health challenges, the demand for effective treatments continues to rise, reflecting broader trends in pet ownership and medical innovation. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and important trends shaping this sector.

Expansion and Forecast of the Canine Arthritis Treatment Market

The canine arthritis treatment market has seen substantial growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.47 billion in 2025 to $2.6 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This rise has been fueled by factors such as the increasing number of dogs affected by arthritis, heightened awareness among pet owners, improvements in veterinary pharmaceutical products, a growing dog population, and the expansion of veterinary clinics and hospitals.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=16007&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady momentum, reaching $3.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7%. This forecasted growth is largely supported by advancements in targeted biologic treatments, the growing use of precision medicine in veterinary care, innovations in surgical techniques for joint repair, the rise of online and retail veterinary pharmacies, and increasing investment in stem cell and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) research. Key market trends during this period include greater adoption of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), increased use of joint supplements like glucosamine and chondroitin, expansion of stem cell therapies and PRP treatments, broader use of minimally invasive surgeries for dogs, and integration of physical and cold laser therapies in managing arthritis.

Understanding Canine Arthritis Treatment

Canine arthritis treatment encompasses medical and therapeutic strategies aimed at managing arthritis in dogs, a chronic condition marked by inflammation and gradual cartilage deterioration in the joints. These treatments focus on easing pain and inflammation, preserving joint functionality, and slowing disease progression to improve the overall quality of life for affected dogs.

View the full canine arthritis treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/canine-arthritis-treatment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Key Factors Supporting Growth in the Canine Arthritis Treatment Market

One of the primary factors driving growth in this market is the increasing rate of pet ownership globally. Pet ownership involves the care and responsibility individuals or families provide to domesticated animals primarily kept for companionship rather than utility. Changes in lifestyle, the trend toward humanizing pets, and rising disposable incomes have contributed to more households welcoming pets. Owners are particularly motivated to use arthritis treatments to ease symptoms and help maintain their dogs’ mobility and comfort.

For example, in April 2025, the Canadian Animal Health Institute reported that Canada had around 7.2 million dogs and 8.2 million cats in 2024, indicating that pets are an important part of life in over half of Canadian homes. This growing integration of pets into families is a significant growth driver for the canine arthritis treatment market.

Regional Overview of the Canine Arthritis Treatment Market

In 2025, North America led the canine arthritis treatment market in terms of size. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive look at the global landscape.

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