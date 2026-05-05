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The Business Research Company's Automatic & Smart Pet Feeders Market 2026: Key Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Forecast Insights

Expected to grow to $3.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The pet care industry has seen remarkable innovation with the introduction of automatic and smart pet feeders, transforming how pet owners manage feeding routines. These devices are gaining traction worldwide, driven by changing lifestyles and advances in technology. Let’s explore the current market status, growth factors, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this segment.

Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market Size and Growth Expectations

The market for automatic and smart pet feeders has expanded significantly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.96 billion in 2025 to $2.2 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to surge further, reaching $3.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3%. This momentum is fueled by factors such as the rise in pet ownership, enhanced awareness about pet nutrition and health, continuous improvements in automated feeding technologies, expansion of online retail channels, and greater disposable incomes among pet owners.

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Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market

The rising number of pet owners across the globe plays a central role in driving demand for automatic and smart pet feeders. Owning a pet is increasingly recognized as a lasting responsibility where humans provide care, companionship, and welfare for domestic animals. This shift is motivated by a growing need for emotional support and companionship that pets offer, making pet ownership more widespread.

Moreover, these feeders offer practical benefits such as ensuring pets receive proper nutrition and feeding on schedule, which appeals particularly to busy owners or those frequently away from home. For instance, data from April 2025 by the Canadian Animal Health Institute shows Canada had approximately 7.2 million dogs and 8.2 million cats in 2024, highlighting the prominence of pets in many households. This rising pet population directly boosts the demand for reliable, time-saving feeding solutions like automatic feeders.

View the full automatic and smart pet feeder market report:

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Technological Advancements as a Catalyst in Market Expansion

The integration of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into pet feeders is another significant factor propelling market growth. These advancements enable interactive and personalized feeding experiences that cater specifically to individual pet needs.

In addition, the development of multifunctional feeding devices that combine portion control, remote management via smartphone apps, and even entertainment features is attracting tech-savvy pet owners. Such innovations enhance convenience, safety, and health monitoring, making these smart feeders increasingly desirable.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Automatic and Smart Pet Feeders

App-controlled and voice-activated feeders are becoming more popular, providing pet owners seamless control over feeding schedules from anywhere. This trend reflects a broader move toward connected devices that integrate effortlessly into daily life.

Alongside this, there is growing adoption of interactive feeding solutions that promote pet health and engagement. Combining feeding with entertainment or communication systems elevates the care experience and fosters stronger bonds between pets and their owners. These trends collectively highlight an increasing focus on enhancing convenience and safety in pet feeding.

Overview of What Automatic and Smart Pet Feeders Offer

Automatic and smart pet feeders are designed to streamline feeding routines by dispensing food at preset times or on demand. They often incorporate advanced features such as portion regulation, customizable schedules, and remote control through mobile applications. This flexibility helps pet owners maintain their pets’ dietary needs without disruption, even when they are away or busy.

Regions Leading the Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for automatic and smart pet feeders, benefiting from high pet ownership rates and strong consumer purchasing power. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of pet health and expanding e-commerce platforms.

The market report covers a wide geographical scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

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