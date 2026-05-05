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The Business Research Company's Aquafeed Additives Market Expected to Expand at a 6.8% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

Expected to grow to $2.59 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aquafeed additives market is gaining significant attention as the global seafood industry continues to expand. With shifting consumer preferences and advancements in aquaculture, this market is set to see considerable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors influencing growth, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping the future of aquafeed additives.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Aquafeed Additives Market

The aquafeed additives market has experienced substantial growth recently, reaching $1.86 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $1.99 billion by 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This upward trend during the past years is largely due to the expansion of commercial aquaculture, heightened demand for seafood protein, greater utilization of fish meal-based nutrition, the rise in inland aquaculture practices, and enhanced awareness around feed efficiency.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its strong momentum, growing to $2.59 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising adoption of sustainable aquafeed alternatives, increased use of probiotics and prebiotics, expansion in farming of high-value fish species, stricter regulations aimed at reducing antibiotic use, and ongoing innovations in feed formulations. Key trends anticipated during this period include a surge in functional feed additives, a preference for natural and organic ingredients, demand for improved feed conversion ratios, emphasis on disease prevention and immune support, as well as the growth of intensive and semi-intensive aquaculture systems.

Understanding Aquafeed Additives and Their Importance

Aquafeed additives are substances incorporated into aquatic animal diets to enhance the overall quality of feed and improve the health and growth of aqua species. These additives, which can be nutritive or non-nutritive, are used in small quantities but offer significant benefits. Typically rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, they boost the nutritional profile of feeds, promoting faster growth rates, better feed conversion efficiency, and stronger immune systems among farmed fish and other aquatic organisms.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Aquafeed Additives Market

A primary driver of the aquafeed additives market is the rising consumption and demand for seafood worldwide. Consumers are increasingly choosing seafood due to its reputation as a rich source of high-quality protein and essential nutrients that support heart health and overall well-being. This growing preference directly influences the market by encouraging improvements in fish growth, health, and product quality through the use of aquafeed additives, ultimately ensuring a steady supply of safe and nutritious seafood.

Additionally, government data highlights this upward trend in seafood demand. For example, in April 2025, The DAFF (Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry) in Australia reported that the nominal value of the country's fisheries and aquaculture output is expected to rise by 0.5% in 2023–24, reaching $3.56 billion. This increase underscores the expanding market for aquafeed additives as seafood consumption continues to climb globally.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Aquafeed Additives Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aquafeed additives market, reflecting its strong aquaculture infrastructure and well-established seafood industry. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by increasing aquaculture activities and rising seafood consumption in countries within this region. The comprehensive market report also examines other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and regional growth opportunities.

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