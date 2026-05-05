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The Business Research Company's Animal Intestinal Health Market to grow at 11.2% CAGR (2026–2030), reaching $7.6B by 2030.

Expected to grow to $7.67 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The animal intestinal health market has been experiencing swift growth, driven by increasing attention to the well-being of livestock and advancements in feed technologies. This sector is becoming a critical focus for farmers and producers aiming to enhance animal performance and sustainability. Below is an in-depth overview of the current market size, growth factors, regional influence, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Anticipated Growth Trajectory in the Animal Intestinal Health Sector

Recent years have witnessed rapid expansion in the animal intestinal health market. Valued at $4.5 billion in 2025, it is projected to increase to $5.01 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This solid growth during the historical period has been driven by a rising incidence of intestinal disorders among livestock, the intensification of farming practices, heightened awareness regarding gut health in animals, growing demand for natural feed additives, and the widespread adoption of probiotics and phytogenics.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8584&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking beyond the immediate future, the market is expected to grow robustly, reaching $7.67 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 11.2%. Key factors behind this forecasted expansion include innovations in microbial probiotics, increased utilization of plant-based feed additives, a stronger focus on gut health in aquaculture and ruminants, the development of novel prebiotics and immunostimulants, and the proliferation of liquid feed supplement formulations. Noteworthy trends anticipated during this period involve a greater use of probiotics and prebiotics in animal feed, rising incorporation of phytogenic and herbal ingredients for gut maintenance, intensified attention to intestinal health in aquaculture and poultry, the emergence of both natural and synthetic immunostimulants, and the diversification of feed supplement forms including liquid and dry variants.

Clarifying Animal Intestinal Health and Its Importance

Animal intestinal health refers to a balanced state where the microbiome and the digestive tract coexist harmoniously, ensuring no disruptions impair the animal’s welfare or productivity. Maintaining this equilibrium is crucial for optimal nutrient absorption, immune function, and overall physiological performance.

View the full animal intestinal health market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-intestinal-health-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Core Drivers Behind Market Expansion in Animal Intestinal Health

One significant factor propelling growth in this market is the escalating adoption of livestock farming worldwide. Livestock farming encompasses the breeding, raising, and management of domesticated animals primarily for food, fiber, and other valuable products. By prioritizing intestinal health, farmers can improve animal performance, enhance feed efficiency, increase productivity, and minimize antibiotic usage – all contributing to more sustainable farming practices.

Supporting this trend, data from July 2024 by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (a branch of the US Department of Agriculture) highlights that expenditures by livestock farms rose by 4.7% between 2022 and 2023. In 2023 alone, total livestock farm spending reached $229.4 billion, underlining the sector’s ongoing expansion and its positive impact on the animal intestinal health market.

Dominant Regional Market Shares and Emerging Hotspots

In terms of regional market dominance, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the animal intestinal health market in 2025. The market report covers a broad range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities in different parts of the world.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Animal Intestinal Health Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

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