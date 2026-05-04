El Paso County to Enhance Accessibility at ﻿Citizens Service Center Parking Garage

May 4, 2026 – El Paso County Facilities will begin accessibility improvements at the Citizens Service Center Parking Garage, located at 1679 Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs, on Friday, May 8, 2026. Construction is expected to continue until mid-late June 2026.

The project will enhance access for residents and visitors by upgrading key features within the garage to better meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. Planned improvements include new accessibility ramps, improved curb cuts, clearly marked pedestrian crossings, and protective bollards to support safer movement between parking areas and building entrances.

These updates are designed to make it easier and safer for individuals of all abilities to access County services at the Citizens Service Center—one of the County’s most frequently visited public facilities.

During construction, the first floor of the parking garage will be partially closed, and visitors should expect temporary changes to traffic flow, parking availability, pedestrian routes, and increased noise in the area. Clearly marked signage will be in place to help guide visitors safely. The Citizens Service Center will remain open and accessible throughout the duration of the project.

“El Paso County is committed to improving public‑owned infrastructure for everyone who uses our services,” said Brian Olson, Executive Director of El Paso County Facilities Management. “Projects like this reflect our ongoing effort to enhance accessibility and elevate the experience for all members of our community.”

The County appreciates the public’s patience during construction and will provide updates as needed.

For more information and questions, visit the Facilities Management website.