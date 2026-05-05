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The Business Research Company's The Animal Genetics Market is Projected to Grow to $10.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7%

Expected to grow to $10.15 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The animal genetics sector has witnessed significant expansion over recent years, driven by technological advancements and growing awareness of genetic benefits in livestock and companion animals. This market is steadily evolving, fueled by innovative breeding techniques and rising demand for animal-derived products. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, dominant regions, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Animal Genetics Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory

The animal genetics market has experienced notable growth recently and is projected to continue this trend. Market size is set to rise from $7.28 billion in 2025 to $7.84 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This earlier phase of growth is largely attributed to improvements in selective breeding technology, increasing demand for livestock products with higher yields, greater awareness of the advantages of animal genetics, expanding veterinary services, and the growth of animal research institutions.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $10.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. The future surge is expected to be driven by the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in genetic studies, adoption of precision breeding methods, increased investments in animal genomics research, development of sophisticated DNA sequencing techniques, and broadening of genetic services for companion animals. Key trends during this period include rising use of genetic testing kits, wider acceptance of embryo transfer and in vitro fertilization (IVF) services, greater utilization of semen and ova for artificial insemination, expansion of genomic selection tools, and focused efforts to enhance livestock traits and companion animal health.

Understanding the Role of Animal Genetics

Animal genetics involves human-guided selective breeding and genetic modification aimed at enhancing specific traits in farm and companion animals. This practice seeks to improve yields of animal-based products by focusing on desirable characteristics such as increased milk production, superior meat quality, stronger disease resistance, and faster growth rates. By carefully selecting and breeding animals with targeted traits, the industry can boost productivity and efficiency in a sustainable way.

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Rising Demand for Animal Protein as a Major Growth Catalyst

One of the primary forces propelling the animal genetics market is the growing global appetite for animal protein. This protein, sourced from meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy, is becoming increasingly important as populations grow and dietary habits evolve toward nutrient-rich foods that support better health and living standards. Animal genetics contributes to meeting this demand by enhancing growth rates, feed conversion efficiency, disease resistance, reproductive success, and product quality. These improvements translate into higher yields of meat, milk, and eggs, delivered consistently and cost-effectively.

To illustrate this trend, in March 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported a 2.3% increase in per capita consumption of meat and poultry compared to 2023. This rise clearly indicates a shift toward greater animal protein intake within the population’s diet, reinforcing the role of animal genetics in supporting this demand surge.

Geographic Leadership and Growth Patterns in Animal Genetics

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the animal genetics market, reflecting strong industry presence and infrastructure in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific area is poised to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding livestock industries and rising investments in genetic technologies. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the global dynamics of the animal genetics market.

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