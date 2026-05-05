MerakiCap LLC and Yellow Tulip Inc. Establish Strategic Finance Partnership

COIMBRA, PORTUGAL, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MerakiCap LLC ("MerakiCap") and Yellow Tulip Inc ("Yellow Tulip") have signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing a strategic partnership to support the Yellow Tulip Group's portfolio, including clean energy, energy storage, energy technology, and digital infrastructure projects, across Southern Europe and Africa.Partnership StructureThe partnership comprises two mandates. The first oversees the creation of a joint venture under which a clean energy and infrastructure-focused private equity fund, that will be established and managed by MerakiCap. This joint venture will co-invest alongside Yellow Tulip in qualifying projects, subject to the fund's close and investment criteria.The second involves a capital arrangement mandate under which MerakiCap assumes responsibility for capital origination, coordination, structuring, due diligence and documentation on behalf of Yellow Tulip. The mandate covers both project-level finance and dedicated platform funds aligned with specific verticals within the Yellow Tulip Group.Together, the two mandates provide Yellow Tulip with a finance partner across the full capital stack, spanning aggregate capital requirements exceeding €2 billion.“Yellow Tulip has built and is building a portfolio of operating businesses across the clean energy value chain, and we are now ready for institutional scale. To deliver on that ambition, we needed a finance partner who understands both the operational realities of building real assets and the discipline required to manage capital from various investors. This includes private, institutional and sovereign capital. This partnership gives us an advisor and counterparty to arrange project and platform finance for the next phases of our growth.”Jose Basilio Simoes, Co-Founder, Yellow Tulip IncAbout Yellow Tulip Inc. Yellow Tulip Inc is a vertically integrated clean energy platform with controlling or strategic interests in renewable energy, energy technology, energy storage, electric mobility, and digital infrastructure businesses across Southern Europe and Africa.About MerakiCap LLC. MerakiCap LLC is a financial advisory firm focused on sustainable infrastructure, energy and energy technology projects.This announcement contains forward-looking statements. The Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding except in respect of certain specified provisions. Co-investment by the MerakiCap’s fund is conditional upon the fund achieving sufficient committed capital and individual investments meeting the fund's criteria and terms. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those described.

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