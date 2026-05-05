The Pet DNA Testing Market Is Projected to Grow to USD 0.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.3%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Pet DNA Testing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet DNA testing sector has rapidly gained traction in recent years as more pet owners seek detailed genetic insights about their animals. This growing interest is driven by advancements in technology and a broader understanding of the benefits that genetic information can provide in pet care. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and future trends shaping this evolving industry.

Current Market Size and Growth Expectations for Pet DNA Testing

The pet DNA testing market has experienced significant expansion, with its value rising from $0.59 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $0.65 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This rapid growth over recent years stems from increasing pet ownership, heightened awareness around pet genetics, limited access to veterinary genetic services, the rising importance of companion animal health, and early acceptance of breed profiling tests.

Download a free sample of the pet dna testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24369&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $0.93 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.3%. This future growth is expected to be driven by continuous technological improvements in pet DNA testing methods, growing demand for preventive healthcare for pets, increased investments by companies specializing in genetic testing, expanding online and retail distribution networks, and deeper integration of these services with veterinary and breeding programs. Key trends during this forecast period include more widespread use of DNA testing for breed identification, genetic disease screening, behavioral and nutritional analysis, growth of direct-to-consumer test kits, and partnerships with veterinary clinics and breeders.

Understanding What Pet DNA Testing Involves

Pet DNA testing is a scientific process that examines the genetic material of animals to uncover valuable information about their breed lineage, inherited health risks, and unique traits. Typically, a DNA sample is collected through methods such as a cheek swab or blood draw, which is then analyzed for specific genetic markers. The insights gained help pet owners and veterinarians make better-informed decisions regarding nutrition, care, and medical treatments tailored to the individual animal’s genetic profile.

View the full pet dna testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-dna-testing-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

Primary Factors Fueling Growth in the Pet DNA Testing Market

One of the main drivers behind the pet DNA testing market is the rising rate of pet adoptions worldwide. Pet adoption involves providing permanent homes to animals, mainly cats and dogs, often through shelters or rescue organizations. Increased awareness of the advantages of adopting pets from shelters has led more people to choose adoption over purchasing, boosting demand for genetic testing services that help identify breed composition, detect potential health issues, and understand behavioral characteristics. For example, data from PetRescue Ltd., a leading animal welfare charity in Australia, highlights that 62,653 cats and dogs were adopted in 2023 — an increase of nearly 10,000 compared to 2022 — underscoring the growing trend of pet adoption which supports market growth.

Another Important Driver Supporting Market Expansion

The expanding interest in preventive and personalized pet healthcare is also encouraging pet DNA test usage. Pet owners are increasingly focused on understanding potential hereditary conditions and tailoring nutrition and care plans accordingly. This proactive approach enhances the overall well-being of pets, reinforcing the importance of genetic testing as part of routine pet healthcare.

Regional Growth Patterns in the Pet DNA Testing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pet DNA testing market, reflecting strong consumer demand and well-established veterinary infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising pet ownership, expanding awareness of genetic testing benefits, and developing distribution channels. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Pet DNA Testing Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-testing-services-global-market-report

Pet Food Testing Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-testing-global-market-report

Dna Test Kits Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-test-kits-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.