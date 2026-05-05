To stay informed, consider signing up for AQI alerts through the EnviroFlash system. These notifications let you know when air quality reaches unhealthy levels so you can adjust your plans in real time.

In Michigan, residents have access to a robust network of air monitoring resources. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) operates monitoring stations statewide that measure pollutants such as ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), and lead. Additional pollutants—such as trace metals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), black carbon, and carbonyls—are also monitored. Current and historical conditions can be explored using the MiAir Dashboard, an easy-to-use online tool for viewing air quality trends.

Beyond monitoring, community involvement is expanding through air sensors. These small, affordable devices can be used by individuals, community groups, municipalities, industry, or health agencies to supplement information from regulatory monitors. Learning how sensors work, sharing data, or participating in community air initiatives are all simple ways to get involved. The Purple Air site displays particulate matter data from sensors placed wherever a power source and Wi‑Fi are available. It’s important to remember that readings from these sensors can be influenced by nearby activities such as recreational fires, smoking, or lawn equipment.