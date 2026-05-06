zSellify Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help Local Businesses Grow Their Online Presence

New AI-powered platform provides automated, done-for-you digital visibility solutions for beauty, wellness, and local service businesses.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- zSellify (zsellify.ai), a patent-pending AI infrastructure company, today announced the launch of its end-to-end platform designed to help local businesses build and maintain a complete online presence — automatically.The platform addresses a growing challenge facing millions of local businesses: as consumer search behavior shifts from traditional search engines to AI-powered assistants like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, most local businesses have no strategy for being discovered through these new channels.zSellify operates as infrastructure rather than a traditional marketing service. Once set up, the platform runs autonomously, continuously building and maintaining the business's digital presence across multiple channels without requiring ongoing input from the business owner.The platform is protected by a pending U.S. patent (Application No. 64/017,079) covering its autonomous approach to AI-era visibility for local businesses.zSellify is initially available for the beauty and wellness industry, with plans to expand across additional local service verticals in the coming months.For more information, visit https://zsellify.ai About zSellifyzSellify is an AI infrastructure platform that helps local businesses build, manage, and grow their online presence automatically. The company is based in Santa Clara, California.Media Contact:press@zsellify.ai

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