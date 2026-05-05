Mystic Force Foundation Celebrates 18 Years of Impact & 8 Years of Heroes Hangout, a Magical Childhood Cancer Haven
Vanni Family, Steven Vanni Jr, Sergio Vanni, Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Dr. Steven Vanni, Samantha Vanni and Adrian Vanni
Restoring Childhood in the Midst of Cancer
Founded in 2008, the Mystic Force Foundation has spent nearly two decades providing critical support to families facing pediatric cancer through financial assistance, hospital programs, advocacy, and unforgettable moments of joy. Eight years ago, the organization expanded its mission by opening Heroes Hangout—a safe, vibrant space where children undergoing treatment can simply be kids again.
Children battling cancer often miss out on the most basic joys of childhood due to long, painful treatments and compromised immune systems. This isolation impacts not only the child but the entire family. Heroes Hangout was created to change that.
As highlighted in the organization’s mission, Heroes Hangout offers children “a haven where kids can just be kids—playing, laughing, and creating memories rather than focusing on treatments, hospitals, and medical challenges” .
Today, Heroes Hangout stands as the only dedicated Childhood Cancer Haven in South Florida, serving families from all over the world treated in South Florida Hospitals, all at no cost, providing a uniquely supportive environment where children can connect, heal, and experience joy together .
Through its programs, Heroes Hangout:
• Fosters meaningful friendships among children who truly understand each other’s journey
• Provides a safe, uplifting environment away from hospital stress
• Creates joyful experiences through events, celebrations, and daily play
• Supports parents and siblings with a compassionate, understanding community
“What we do best at Heroes Hangout is restoring childhood, even in the midst of battling cancer,” says Silvia Vanni, founder and executive director of the foundation. “The friendships and happiness found here are life-changing and provide emotional strength that no medicine can replace.”
Families are referred to Heroes Hangout by oncologists, social workers, and child life specialists across South Florida. As a 100% community-supported organization with no paid employees, Mystic Force Foundation relies on the generosity of donors, community partners, and volunteers to continue its life-changing work .
As the Foundation celebrates these milestones, it reflects on the thousands of children and families served—and looks ahead with a renewed commitment to expanding its reach, deepening its impact, and continuing to bring hope, happiness, and healing to children battling cancer.
About Mystic Force Foundation
Founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven and Silvia Vanni after their four-year-old son Salvatore was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma, the Mystic Force Foundation exists to honor Salvatore’s legacy by improving the lives of children battling cancer. For 18 years, the Foundation has raised awareness and critical funding for childhood cancer research, led national advocacy efforts, granted Dream Wishes, provided emergency financial support, and delivered joy through hospital programs and celebrations. At the heart of the Foundation’s mission is Heroes Hangout—a magical Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach, Florida—now celebrating 8 years of serving children battling cancer from hospitals across South Florida. Heroes Hangout is free to all families and is 100% community supported. Mystic Force is dedicated to bringing love, hope and happiness to the littlest heroes during the fight of their lives.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
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