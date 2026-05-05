Tewksbury Notary Expands to Four MA Counties, Adds Translation, Apostille and Loan Signing

Boston Mobile Notary Public

Tewksbury Notary Agency now serves Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, and Worcester counties with USCIS-ready certified translation, apostille, loan signing agents.

Four counties. Three new specialty services. One trusted notary team was built for the attorneys, hospitals, and immigration applicants who needed it most.” — Hanson Webb

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tewksbury Notary today announced an expansion of its service area and service portfolio. The Massachusetts notary public agency, founded to serve the Merrimack Valley, now provides in-office and mobile notary services across four counties: Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, and Worcester. The expansion brings three new specialty service lines to clients across Greater Boston: certified translation, apostille processing for international documents, and certified loan signing services for real estate transactions.Mobile notary appointments are now available in 60-plus cities and towns, including Lowell, Lawrence, Andover, Methuen, Cambridge, Boston, Newton, Worcester, Framingham, Burlington, Bedford, Wilmington, Billerica, Chelmsford, and Dracut. The expanded coverage responds to growing demand from law firms, title companies, hospitals, and senior living communities needing notarial acts performed at off-site locations.The new certified translation service supports USCIS petitions, court filings, embassy submissions, and academic credential evaluations. Tewksbury Notary coordinates with qualified translators across major language pairs and notarizes the sworn translator certification statement under Massachusetts law. The new apostille services line handles document authentication for the 126 Hague Convention member countries and routes non-Hague documents through the appropriate consulate or embassy. The loan signing service brings National Notary Association-certified signing agents to closing tables for refinances, purchases, HELOCs, and reverse mortgage transactions across Greater Boston."Massachusetts residents and small businesses needed one trusted notary partner ready to travel to them and handle complex workflows like apostilles, certified translations, and loan closings," said Hanson Webb, founder of Tewksbury Notary. "We built this expansion around what attorneys, hospitals, and immigration applicants told us was missing in the local market. Same-day mobile service across four counties, plus three specialty workflows under one roof."The expanded portfolio addresses common pain points across multiple client segments. Real estate attorneys gain a single signing agent contact for closings throughout Greater Boston. Immigration applicants get USCIS-ready translation packets without coordinating separate translation, notarization, and authentication vendors. Estate planning clients receive bedside and in-home notarization of healthcare proxies, last wills, and durable power of attorney documents. Small business owners get on-site notarization of contracts, articles of organization, and partnership agreements.Every notary in the Tewksbury Notary network carries a Massachusetts state appointment from the Secretary of the Commonwealth, NNA certification, current E&O insurance, and a clean background check. The agency maintains a 4.9-star Google rating across 187 client reviews. Service is by appointment only with same-day availability for urgent requests.

Massachusetts Mobile Notary for Hospitals and Nursing Homes

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