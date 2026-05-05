GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS, INC. REPORTS 185% REVENUE SURGE IN FISCAL YEAR 2025, ACHIEVING PROFITABILITY

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Annual revenues climb from $497,445 to $1,418,250 as company swings from net loss to $400,087 net income

GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GRLF)

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRLF), an emerging growth company engaged in the marketing and distribution of handmade premium cigars manufactured in Nicaragua, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company delivered exceptional top-line growth, reporting revenues of $1,418,250 — a 185% increase compared to $497,445 in fiscal year 2024 — while turning the corner to profitability with net income of $400,087.“Fiscal 2025 marks a defining chapter for Green Leaf Innovations. Our revenue nearly tripled year-over-year, and for the first time we are reporting meaningful profitability. This performance reflects the strength of our distribution platform, the quality of our products, and the dedication of our entire team.”— Roberto Mederos, CEO & Chairman, Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.FISCAL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS• Revenue: $1,418,250 vs. $497,445 in FY2024 — an increase of approximately 185% year-over-year• Gross Profit: $661,618 vs. $233,125 in FY2024 — representing an increase of approximately 184%• Gross Margin: Maintained at approximately 47%, demonstrating disciplined cost management alongside rapid growth• Net Income: $400,087 vs. a net loss of $(218,104) in FY2024 — a positive swing of more than $618,000• Operating Expenses: Reduced significantly from $451,229 in FY2024 to $261,531 in FY2025, reflecting improved operational efficiency• Total Assets: Grew to $307,232 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $136,557 at December 31, 2024• Accounts Receivable: Increased to $30,120, up from $8,567, indicative of an expanding and active customer baseOPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTSThe Company’s revenue growth was driven in large part by the continued integration and contribution of its wholly-owned subsidiary, SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc. (“SOFLO”), acquired in September 2024. Under the leadership of SOFLO President Miguel Pinto — an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience — the combined entity now serves a diverse customer base exceeding 400 accounts, including premium cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, cigar distributors, and duty-free shops across the United States and select international markets.SOFLO has earned recognition for distributing some of the highest-rated handmade cigars in the industry, including brands ranked among the Top 30. The Company continues to expand its portfolio and geographic reach, positioning itself for continued growth in fiscal year 2026.ABOUT GREEN LEAF INNOVATIONS, INC.Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCID: GRLF) is a Florida corporation and an emerging growth company specializing in the marketing and distribution of premium handmade cigars. The Company's portfolio includes the renowned CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, MAL.CRI.AO, COCOA (MGE ANTALYA), TABACALERA SERRANO and other brands, manufactured at its Estelí, Nicaragua operations by the Mederos family - a third-generation Cuban tobacco family with roots in the craft dating back to the 1800s. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, SOFLO Wholesaler Group, Inc., Green Leaf Innovations distributes to more than 400 retail locations nationwide, including cigar lounges, smoke shops, convenience stores, vape shops, and duty-free retailers. The Company also maintains an international presence through its partnership with Le Cigaro FZ-LLC in Dubai, with distribution across the Ritz-Carlton, W Hotel, and Bvlgari properties in the UAE.For more information, visit www.greenleafinnovations.com or follow @otcgrlf on social media.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: market acceptance of the recapitalized share structure, competitive conditions in the premium cigar market, regulatory changes, capital availability, and general economic conditions. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACTGreen Leaf Innovations, Inc.15800 Pines Blvd., Suite 3200, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027Phone: 800-303-6268 | Email: info@greenleafinnovation.comInvestor Relations: Ryan MedicoSOURCE: Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.