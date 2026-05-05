Food Safety Alert: Infant formula recalled due to health risk

The a2 Milk Company is recalling three batches of its a2 Platinum Premium USA label infant formula. The products are being recalled due to the presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by bacteria. The products are sold online nationwide and may have been distributed in Mesa County. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these products. Description of recalled products a2 Platinum Premium infant formula 0-12 months Milk-based powder with Iron 31.7oz tin Batch number 2210269454 with a use by date of 7/15/2026 Batch number 2210324609 with a use by date of 1/21/2027 Batch number 2210321712 with a use by date of 1/15/2027

Learn more about the products on the FDA website . What consumers should do Check pantries for the recalled products and throw them out or return to the place of purchase.

Contact a doctor right away if symptoms develop after consuming the recalled products.

Consumers can contact a2MC directly at 1-844-422-6455 or through the company’s website .

Illness reports can be made on the FDA website . Cereulide description and risk Cereulide is a toxin produced by bacteria.

Symptoms include nausea and vomiting, which can develop within 30 minutes to six hours of ingesting the contaminated food.

Preparing contaminated formula with hot water does not kill the bacteria.

Infants are at greater risk because of their developing immune systems and can experience complications like dehydration. MCPH role in food recalls There are systems in place to make sure the food people buy and eat is safe. When Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been made aware of a product being recalled that could have been distributed in Mesa County, MCPH shares the information so it reaches as many community members as possible.

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