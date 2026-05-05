CarePortal in Mesa County: Connecting kids, families and community

Discover CarePortal in Mesa County, an online platform that connects kids and families in crisis with caring community members, local churches and nonprofits.

When a social worker identifies an urgent need, such as a bed, clothing or basic supplies, CarePortal makes it easy for volunteers to step in and help. Every request is vetted, and your response can bring immediate relief and hope. There are real families behind every request, and your response can bring immediate relief and hope.

Learn more and sign up on the Care Portal website!