May the 4th Be With You, Bad Kids Worldwide Releases 'The Poetry of Luke Skywalker' on Star Wars Day On Share.Stream

SKY TALKER - The Poetry of Luke SkyWalker Bad Kids Worldwide

May the 4th Be With You.BadKidsWorldwide Releases ‘The Poetry of Luke Skywalker’ on Star Wars Day. Malik Yusef's Debuts on Blockchain Platform Share.Stream

We chose this day because The Poetry of Luke Skywalker is that same kind of devotion, expressed in verse. May the Force be with every word.” — - Malik Yusef

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Wars Day | Entertainment / Music / Blockchain / Spoken WordMay the 4th Be With You: Bad Kids Worldwide Releases ‘The Poetry of Luke Skywalker’ on Star Wars Day — Malik Yusef’s Spoken Word Poetry Series Debuts Exclusively on Blockchain Platform Share.Stream8× Grammy Award-Winning Creator Malik Yusef Honors Star Wars Day — May the 4th — with the Launch of a Groundbreaking Spoken Word Universe Inspired by Galaxy Hero Luke Skywalker, Available Now Exclusively on Share.StreamOn Star Wars Day — the globally observed annual celebration held every May 4th and rooted in the saga’s immortal blessing “May the Force be with you” — Bad Kids Worldwide announces the release of The Poetry of Luke Skywalker. Written and performed by 8× Grammy Award-winning, Emmy, Tony, and Peabody Award-winning creator Malik Yusef and his bad kids, the project drops exclusively today on blockchain-native platform Share.Stream. The timing is deliberate, meaningful, and historic.Star Wars Day: A Cultural PhenomenonStar Wars Day has grown into one of the most widely recognized fan holidays in the world. The phrase “May the 4th Be With You” traces its earliest recorded roots to May 4, 1979 — the day Margaret Thatcher was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom — when The London Evening News ran a full-page ad declaring: “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations.” The pun, born from the overlap between the date and the Jedi blessing “May the Force be with you,” took on a life of its own.By 1982, the phrase had even found its way inside Lucasfilm itself, where Randy Thom — now Director of Sound Design at the legendary Skywalker Sound — coined it independently on a film set in northern California and began sending annual “May the 4th Be With You” messages to the company. What began as a grassroots pun among fans became a global tradition. In 2019, the California State Legislature made it official, formally declaring May 4th as Star Wars Day. Disney has observed the holiday annually since 2013, making it a cornerstone event at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Notably, on Star Wars Day in 1981, “The Luke Skywalker Initiative” aired on National Public Radio — a cultural moment that underscores how deeply Luke Skywalker, specifically, has been bound to this date.This release marks the official launch of the Fantasy Series: Live Akshun Figures — a scalable creative content model that transforms iconic characters from film, television, and literature into self-contained spoken word and musical universes. For Bad Kids Worldwide, May the 4th is not simply a marketing moment — it is the philosophical home of this project. Just as “May the 4th Be With You” transformed a date into a declaration of devotion felt around the world, The Poetry of Luke Skywalker transforms a beloved hero into an infinite creative cosmos — one poem, one asset, one universe at a time.About The Poetry of Luke SkywalkerA spoken word collection inspired by the journey of a galaxy’s greatest hero, The Poetry of Luke Skywalker explores the interior world of Luke Skywalker — his doubt, his faith, his grief, and his quiet strength. From the desert sands of Tatooine to the stillness of the Force, the collection asks what the films never could: what does it really cost to be the chosen one? Mythic in tone, deeply human at its core.“May the 4th has always been a day of devotion — fans around the world declaring their love for a universe that changed everything. We chose this day because The Poetry of Luke Skywalker is that same kind of devotion, expressed in verse. May the Force be with every word.” — Malik YusefThe Fantasy Series: Live Akshun Figures: A New Creative Model and VisionThe Poetry of Luke Skywalker is the first entry in the Fantasy Series: Live Akshun Figures — a groundbreaking content model developed by Bad Kids Worldwide. Each series takes one iconic character and builds an entire creative universe around them through the lens of spoken word poetry and music.Bad Kids Worldwide — The Fantasy Series: Live Akshun Figures represents a paradigm shift in how creative content is produced, distributed, and monetized. By combining the artistic brilliance of Malik Yusef — an 8× Grammy Award-winning, Emmy, Tony, and Peabody Award-winning creator — with blockchain technology, direct-to-fan distribution, and a vertically integrated ecosystem, Bad Kids Worldwide creates a model where artists truly own their work and fans become invested partners in the worlds they love.This is not an incremental improvement on the existing music industry model. It is a fundamental reimagining of the relationship between creator, content, technology, and community.About Formless, INCFormless, INC is a Cambridge, MA–based company building payments and revenue‑sharing infrastructure powered by smart contracts. Its platform, SHARE, enables artists to sell directly to fans and share revenue with them—aligning incentives between creators and supporters through shared ownership. SHARE is the exclusive distribution partner for Movie Mixtape Radio.About Bad Kids WorldwideBad Kids Worldwide is a U.S.–based, globally reaching creative collective and mentorship platform founded by Multi‑Grammy and Emmy Award–winning artist Malik Yusef. It incubates emerging talent across music, screenwriting, design, and live events through creative mentorship, industry education, and collaborative production opportunities.The platform provides access to industry insiders, hands‑on project development, album and film‑adjacent collaborations, live events, networking experiences, and curated opportunities including sync‑placement pipelines. Its mission is to help artists build sustainable careers through community‑driven, unconventional approaches to modern entertainment.About ComicConventionMusicComic Convention Music represents live and recorded themed musical entertainment, by independent groups to enhance the pop culture experience.

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