Go West PR Expands Practice to Include Authors, Real Estate, and Health Clients; Launches 'Imperfect Pitch' Blog

Berkeley-based agency broadens beyond its tech roots and prepares to debut a new resource for founders and communicators

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go West PR , the boutique public relations firm founded by David Westreich, today announced an expansion of its practice into real estate, health, and book publicity. The firm also previewed Imperfect Pitch, a new blog on public relations strategy going live later this month at imperfectpitch.org Originally focused on technology, Go West PR has steadily expanded its client base over the past year to include authors across multiple genres. Recent author work includes running the launch for a New York Times bestselling author's new book, and guiding another client's award-winning book from early-stage editing through publication.Across its client roster, Go West PR has placed op-eds in The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, and Fast Company, landed feature coverage in The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, TechCrunch, and Newsweek, and booked clients on podcasts, national radio, and television. The firm also handles keynote speaking engagements and industry award submissions."The actual work doesn't change much from industry to industry. Strategy, storytelling, finding the right angle, those are constants," said Westreich. "What changes is who's reading the emails, and whether they're hitting reply or delete. The past year has been about earning more of the former across health, real estate, and book publicity."Imperfect Pitch will cover practical communications advice for founders, entrepreneurs, and PR professionals, with posts on media pitching, story development, and the day-to-day reality of working with reporters."Most PR advice online either treats the work like alchemy or reduces it to a five-step checklist," Westreich said. "The name Imperfect Pitch is sort of the warning label. The blog will cover the work as it actually happens, including the (plentiful) misses."About Go West PRGo West PR is a boutique public relations firm based in Berkeley, California, working with founders, authors, and entrepreneurs across technology, real estate, and health. More at gowestpr.com

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