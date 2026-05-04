Premier Promotes Nova Scotia at Offshore Technology Conference in Texas

CANADA, May 4 - On the heels of a company’s successful $210-million bid for offshore Nova Scotia exploration licences last week, Premier Tim Houston will attend the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, to keep the Province’s offshore energy momentum going.

The conference, which takes place from today, May 4, to Thursday, May 7, attracts thousands of offshore energy professionals from around the world. Premier Houston will participate in a panel about investments in Atlantic Canada’s oil and gas future and is also scheduled to meet with energy leaders and state officials.

“Nova Scotia’s potential in energy is enormous, and I will continue to work hard to build awareness and attract new investment,” said Premier Houston. “Global circumstances continue to prove that we need to tap into our own energy sources to generate the energy we need to power our future, provide good-paying jobs and generate revenue to pay for the services Nova Scotians want and deserve.”

The Province is working to responsibly develop offshore resources including oil and natural gas, offshore wind and permanent carbon storage. Nova Scotia’s past offshore success includes attracting some of the largest oil and gas companies from around the world and hosting safe exploration and development for more than 25 years, which contributed $3.7 billion in provincial revenue.

This year marks significant progress related to offshore energy, including:

last week, the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator approved Inceptio Oil and Gas Ltd.’s bids to explore two parcels

the regulator will open the call-for-bids process offering licences for up to five gigawatts of offshore wind energy later in the year, another step in the nation-building Wind West project

in March, Hydro-Québec launched a formal assessment of Nova Scotia's offshore wind transmission potential

in February, the Province signed an agreement with Massachusetts to explore supplying offshore wind energy

also in February, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada agreed to the Premier’s request for a regional assessment of exploratory oil and gas drilling in Nova Scotia’s offshore area.

Quick Facts:

the Offshore Technology Conference was founded in 1969 and is developed by 12 leading industry organizations and societies

there is 3.5 trillion cubic feet of offshore natural gas under significant discovery licences, and geoscientists believe there is up to an additional 148 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 49.2 billion barrels of oil in place

Nova Scotia’s offshore wind resource has the potential to generate up to 60 gigawatts of energy, enough to meet nearly a quarter of Canada’s total demand

mission delegates include the Premier; Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Premier’s Office; and senior staff with the Department of Energy

Additional Resources:

Offshore Technology Conference 2026: https://2026.otcnet.org/

Government of Nova Scotia news releases related to offshore energy: https://news.novascotia.ca/search/all?field_topics=340

Nova Scotia offshore oil and natural gas: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-oil-natural-gas/

Wind West: https://novascotia.ca/wind-west/

Nova Scotia offshore wind: https://novascotia.ca/offshore-wind/

Information on carbon capture and storage: https://novascotia.ca/carbon-capture-and-storage/

Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator: https://cnsoer.ca/

The regulator’s news release on results of the petroleum-related call for bids: https://cnsoer.ca/news-resources/news-announcements/cnsoer-announces-results-petroleum-related-call-for-bids-ns25-1p

Other than cropping, Province of Nova Scotia photos are not to be altered in any way.