Little Lorraine Sells Out in Sydney, Plays Across Canada

CANADA, May 4 - Nova Scotia’s film industry has another success story, with Cape Breton-shot Little Lorraine filling local theatres and now playing across the country.

The feature-length crime drama sold out all but one of its screenings during its red-carpet opening weekend in Sydney April 17-19, which followed a successful festival run across Canada and the United States.

The film, about three Cape Breton coal miners who transition to lobster fishing and become entangled in drug smuggling, marks the directorial feature film debut of Nova Scotia born filmmaker Andy Hines.

“I couldn't be more proud of my friend, Andy Hines, who captured Cape Breton Island in all its beauty. The story, the characters, and the spirit of Little Lorraine are why supporting our Nova Scotian filmmakers is so important to me,” said Premier Tim Houston. “I'm thankful to people like Andy who are committed to building up the film industry here in Nova Scotia.”

The Premier visited the set while the film was in production. It filmed mainly in Sydney and Louisbourg.

The production was the first to benefit from the Province’s Distant Location Incentive, launched in 2024 to encourage filming in rural and remote areas. The incentive is part of the Nova Scotia Film & Television Production Incentive Fund.

Provincial funding for Little Lorraine totalled more than $850,000. Telefilm Canada invested $250,000 in post-production funding, as well as additional support through its Telefilm Marketing Program.

Producers Tim Doiron, James van der Woerd and Vanessa Amodeo with Wango Films of Hamilton, along with Michael Volpe of Halifax’s Topsail Entertainment, say they plan to return to Nova Scotia for a future project.