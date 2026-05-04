County’s next commercial property workshop May 7th to focus on historic district recovery

Free workshop to be held at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall

As commercial rebuilding efforts gain traction in Lahaina, the County of Maui’s Office of Recovery will host another workshop on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to help property owners navigate the complexities of rebuilding within the Lahaina Historic Districts.

The upcoming Commercial Property Workshop: Historic District Recovery, held from 3-5 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Morgado Hall, will provide targeted guidance for commercial property owners in Lahaina Historic Districts 1 and 2, architects, engineers and business owners with coastal or culturally sensitive properties.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Property owners are encouraged to bring specific project questions.

“We’ve heard clearly from commercial property owners that historic district requirements remain one of the biggest areas of uncertainty,” County Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith said. “This new workshop is designed to cut through that confusion. We’re not rehashing basics – we’re giving owners the specific tools and pathways they need to move from planning to permitting.”

The workshop comes as the County continues to improve communication and coordination with commercial property owners. The County has finalized design guidelines, established streamlined pathways for certain cultural reviews and is developing policies for a voluntary land buyout program that will provide eligible owners with a clear option to sell to the County for public open space.

May’s workshop builds on momentum from the County’s first Commercial Permitting Workshop, held February 18, 2026. The workshop drew more than 60 commercial property owners, architects, engineers and other industry professionals. Attendees received step-by-step guidance on the 4Leaf electronic permitting system, updates on emergency proclamations and information on the Rebuild Lahaina Plan, including mobility and streets planning.

For commercial rebuild resources, or to view the video from the February 18th Permitting workshop, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/commercial.