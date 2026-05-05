Kaupo road closure revised to 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. May 5-8

To accommodate area motorists, County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) is revising the closure on a section of Piʻilani Highway in Kaupō to instead be from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. May 5 through May 8, 2026, for repairs project roadwork. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass.

The section will close from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight, May 4; the area was originally slated to close during this timeframe nightly.

The East Maui closure is just past Mile Marker 28 on Piʻilani Highway in Kaupō. Motorists are asked to avoid the area during nighttime work hours.

The closure is needed due to geotechnical work for the DPW Waiopai Embankment Repairs project.

For general County DPW information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.