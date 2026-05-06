As More Americans Are Leaving the U.S. for Europe - Optimize Investment Partners Offers Them a Pathway To Portugal

Americans gather in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Chicago in May to learn about Portugal's Golden Visa Opportunity from the experts.

We have never seen anything like this moment. Americans are making a fundamental decision about the life they want and Portugal keeps proving itself worthy of that decision.” — Pedro Lino, Founder Optimize Investment Partners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, more Americans are leaving to live overseas than at any point since the Great Depression. Not fleeing. Not panicking. Planning.

In Q1 2025 alone, the number of U.S. citizens expatriating jumped 102% compared to late 2024. An estimated 5 million Americans already live abroad.

Portugal — temperate, safe, affordable, with world-class healthcare and easy access to the rest of Europe has become the destination of choice. (Social media is full of influencers, realtors, and retirees showing off their new lives there. It's a whole cottage industry).

The reasons are layered: housing costs, healthcare, the sheer expense of American life, civil liberties, a desire for Plan B, or simply wanting to give their kids a different future — European universities, public healthcare, a slower pace. Some are political. Most are all three at once.

Part of what makes this a story right now is that the window may be closing. Portugal's Golden Visa program, a legal pathway to EU residency and eventually citizenship, is expected to sunset within three years. That deadline is driving a surge from exactly the kind of Americans your viewers would recognize: families, retirees, mid-career professionals. Not just the ultra-wealthy.

To meet this moment, Optimize Investment Partners is launching a four-city media tour in May, bringing together representatives from the Portugal-based firm alongside real Americans who are actively considering or already pursuing a new life in Portugal.

At recent events in the U.S. hundreds of Americans, from all walks of life, have attended. looking for Plan B options and a lifestyle outside the U.S.

The events will give journalists, editors, and broadcasters a rare opportunity to speak directly with people on both sides of the conversation: those offering the pathway, and those walking it.

"We have been managing Portuguese investments for nearly two decades, and we have never seen anything like this moment. Americans are making a fundamental decision about the life they want — and Portugal keeps proving itself worthy of that decision."

— Pedro Lino, Founder, Optimize Investment Partners

• 180K+ Americans moved abroad in 2025

• 7x Increase in Americans in Portugal

• 25.1%* Net return, Portugal Golden Opps

• €350M+* Assets under management January

THE BIGGER PICTURE

An estimated 4 to 9 million Americans already reside abroad, with requests to renounce US citizenship jumping 48% in 2024. Portugal ranked first in the 2025 Global Retirement Index and is consistently rated one of the safest countries in Western Europe.

"People are not just dreaming about this anymore. They are doing it. And they deserve accurate, trustworthy information about how to do it right. That is exactly what these events are designed to provide."

— Pedro Lino, Founder, Optimize Investment Partners

MEDIA EVENTS — MAY 2026

• Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 6, 2026, The London Hotel West Hollywood, CA

• Saturday, May 9, 2026 Miami, AKA Brickell Arch Miami, FL

• New York Tuesday, May 13, 2026, Millennium Hilton One UN Plaza New York, NY

• Chicago, Friday, May 16, 2026, Park Hyatt Chicago Chicago, IL

To RSVP, contact Manuel Gallegus at mg@optimizeusa.com or 213-369-2598. Space is limited. Early confirmation is encouraged.

ABOUT THE PORTUGAL GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES FUND

Portugal's Golden Visa program offers non-EU citizens residency rights in exchange for a qualifying investment in a Portuguese investment fund, requiring as few as seven days per year in Portugal. First comes temporary residency, and investors may eventually apply for permanent residency and, ultimately, Portuguese — and European Union — citizenship.

ABOUT OPTIMIZE INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Optimize Investment Partners is an independent Portuguese asset management company established in 2008 in Lisbon. The firm provides dedicated support for US investors exploring Portugal's Golden Visa program through the Portugal Golden Opportunities Fund — the only Portuguese Golden Visa fund registered with the US SEC. Learn more at optimizeusa.com.

*Fund performance and AUM figures to be confirmed by Optimize compliance team prior to distribution. | This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Investment involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult a qualified financial or legal advisor before making any investment decisions.

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