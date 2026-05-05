A little taste of home goes a long way
Soldiers were at the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers “Warrior Zone” for a "Gather and Grub" event April 30 to recharge and connect.
The event was a joint effort between the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Religious Support Office and BOSS to bring the community together.
"Gather and Grub" happens on the last Thursday of each month. Don't miss the next round!
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