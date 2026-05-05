Premier Mandla Ndlovu on support for Mpumalanga teams in Nedbank Cup final and PSL promotion

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu has extended his congratulations and full support to the province’s football clubs, TS Galaxy FC and Kruger United FC, as they mark significant milestones in their respective competitions today in Mbombela and in Polokwane.

The Premier commended TS Galaxy FC for their remarkable journey to the final of the Nedbank Cup, one of South Africa’s premier knockout football tournaments. The competition provides a unique platform where amateur and lower-division teams compete against top-tier sides from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

This is not the first time TS Galaxy has reached such heights. In 2019, they made history by becoming the first lower-division team to win the prestigious trophy. Premier Ndlovu expressed confidence that the team can once again rise to the occasion and bring the cup back home to Mpumalanga.

In addition to the Nedbank Cup excitement, Premier Ndlovu also conveyed his encouragement to Kruger United FC, who are on the verge of securing historic promotion to the PSL. A victory in today’s crucial fixture in Kanyamazane, within the City of Mbombela, would see the club take a major step into top-flight football.

The Premier emphasised that the potential promotion of Kruger United FC would not only be a sporting achievement but also a boost to Mpumalanga’s economy and social cohesion.

“We are fully behind our teams as they pursue success. They are flying the colours of our beautiful province high. Their achievements will ensure that Mpumalanga continues to be a formidable force in South African football,” said Premier Ndlovu.

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Premier

Zibonele Mncwango

Cell: 082 616 6698

E-mail: zmncwango@mpg.gov.za

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Mr George Mthethwa

Cell: 083 302 2774

E-mail: GPMthethwa@mpg.gov.za

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