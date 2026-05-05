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Government commemorates World Press Freedom Day and affirms ethical journalism

Government commemorates World Press Freedom Day under this year’s UNESCO theme, “Shaping a Future at Peace, Promoting Press Freedom for Human Rights, Development, and Security".

 

South Africa is ranked 21st out of 180 countries in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, making it the top ranked nation in Africa. 

 

Government commends media that is committed to fair and ethical journalism, emphasizing the responsibility to provide accurate and verified information. 

 

This year’s press freedom day is a call to harness the power of media to shape narratives that promote discourse on global peace and human rights. 

 

Government affirms its commitment to a free and vibrant press in South Africa, celebrating the freedoms gained in the democratic era.

 

Media enquiries: 

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson 

Cell: 083 653 7485
 

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147


#GovZAUpdates

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Government commemorates World Press Freedom Day and affirms ethical journalism

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