Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 6 May 2026

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 6th of May 2026.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 93.67 US Dollars (USD) to 101 USD during the period under review. This is due to the continued tension between the US and Iran, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to other crucial infrastructure which have affected crude oil supply.

2. International petroleum product prices

The average international product prices followed the increasing trend of crude oil prices. The prices of middle distillates (diesel and paraffin) increased more than petrol prices because of higher demand and reduced supply from the Persian Gulf. These factors led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by R2.04 per litre, R4,96 per litre and R4,21 per litre, Media Statement – Fuel Price Adjustments for May 2026 respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane increased during the period under review due to limited global supply since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

3. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand remained constant on average, against the US Dollar (from 16.64 to 16.65 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to a contribution of less than one cent per liter to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin during the period under review.

4. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a negative balance of R14.173 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of March 2026. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy of 122.70 c/l will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 6th of May 2026.

5. Extension of Short-term Relief Measure to Address Fuel Price Increases

Due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict which continues to affect fuel prices globally, the Minister of Finance in consultation with the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announced a further temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of 300.0 c/l to be implemented in the price structures of petrol and R393.0 c/l for diesel from the 6th of May 2026 to the 2nd June 2026.

6. The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R18 375.72 per metric ton and R40,85 per kilogram, respectively, effective from the 6th of May 2026. Media Statement – Fuel Price Adjustments for May 2026.

Petrol 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP): Three Rands and twenty-seven cents per litre (R3,27 per litre) increase. Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Six Rands and nineteen cents per litre (R6,19 per litre) increase. Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Six Rands and nineteen cents per litre (R6,19 per litre) increase. Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Four Rands and twenty-two cents per litre (R4,22 per litre) increase SMNRP for IP: Five Rands and sixty-three cents per litre (R5,63 per litre) increase. Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: Five Rands and seven cents per kilogram (R5,07 per kg) increase in Gauteng and five Rands and seventy-eight cents per kilogram (R5,78 per kg) increase in the Western Cape; and

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for May 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published on Tuesday, the 5th of May 2026.

Enquiries: mediadesk@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

Cell: 067 258 1122

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za

Mr Johannes Mokobane

Cell: 082 766 3674

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmpr.gov.za

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