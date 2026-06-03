Dr. Michael C. Threatt and Tikler Call on PHAs to Embrace AI and Technology Innovation at PHADA Commissioner Conference

Tikler Team and Dr. Michael C. Threatt_PHADA Flyer for Best Practices for Using AI and Document Manager Tikler Team and Dr. Threatt Encourages PHAs to Start Using AI t the PHADA Commissioner Conference SeCOPA Conference Flyer_Dr. Egemba and Dr. Threatt_PHAs Embracing Technology

Tikler assisted Dr. Threatt during his tenure as the CEO of the SHA through AI-powered Document Management and created the Executive Transition Blueprint

I was truly blessed to join Tikler on the stage at the PHADA Commissioner Conference. PHAs must embrace AI and not run from it. Either PHAs continue to evolve or become extinct and get left behind.” — Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO, Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC

SANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael C. Threatt, nationally recognized housing authority executive-turned full-time consultant and researcher, who created the “Housing Authority of the Future” model, joined Tikler Co-Founder Abdi A. Ali on stage at the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association (PHADA) Commissioner Conference. They delivered a clear and urgent message to housing leaders across the nation:Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology, and structured systems are no longer optional; they are essential for the survival, performance, and long-term sustainability of Public Housing Authorities (PHAs).“I was truly blessed to join Tikler on the stage at the PHADA Commissioner Conference. PHAs must embrace AI and not run from it. Either PHAs continue to evolve or become extinct and get left behind,” said Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC.Document Management: The Hidden Crisis in Public HousingDr. Threatt emphasized that one of the most critical and overlooked issues facing PHAs today is unstructured document management and information systems.Across the PHA industry, agencies face:• Inconsistent file organization• Missing or incomplete documentation• Lack of standardized workflows and SOPs• Manual tracking and disconnected systems• Fragmented digital environments with no accountability structureThese issues create significant operational risk.“When an organization cannot locate or verify its documentation, it cannot make informed decisions, defend itself during audits, or maintain consistent performance,” said Dr. Threatt.Even more concerning, many organizations mistakenly believe that simply “going paperless” solves these challenges.“Digitization is not the same as structure. Without systems and workflows, documentation stays in file cabinets or in email before moving to a cloud-based system,” stated Dr. Threatt.AI and Technology as the Turning PointTo address these systemic challenges, Dr. Threatt highlighted the role of AI-powered document management platforms like Tikler in transforming public housing operations.Tikler enables organizations to:• Implement SOP-driven workflows tied to daily operations• Assign role-based accountability across departments• Centralize documentation into a single, secure system• Align document retention with HUD compliance requirements• Deliver audit-ready files in minutes instead of weeksBut more importantly, AI-powered systems provide something most organizations lack:• Structured institutional knowledge• Real-time operational visibility• Consistency across departments• Scalability and sustainabilityThis represents a shift from reactive, audit-driven management to proactive cloud-based systems. Succession Planning: The Missing Link in Public HousingOne of the most critical insights shared during the presentation was the connection between technology, document management, and succession planning.Dr. Threatt emphasized that many PHAs struggle during leadership transitions not because of leadership gaps, but because: Institutional knowledge is not captured in systems.When key staff leave, organizations often experience:• Loss of operational knowledge• Disrupted workflows• Increased compliance risks• Declines in performanceAI-powered systems directly address this challenge. He enabled AI for applications By embedding workflows, policies, and procedures into structured platforms, organizations can:• Preserve institutional knowledge beyond individual employees• Create continuity during leadership transitions• Standardize operations across changing teams• Build long-term organizational resilience“Succession planning is no longer just about people; it is about systems. If your organization cannot function without specific individuals, then it is not built to last,” said Dr. Threatt.As part of this broader effort, Tikler supported the creation of a comprehensive Executive Transition Blueprint for Dr. Threatt as he concluded his tenure as CEO of the Sanford Housing Authority in April 2026. It was designed to ensure leadership continuity, protect organizational stability, and guide agencies through structured transitions.Tikler will host a Live Webinar, Succession Planning for PHAs: If a Key Employee Left Tomorrow, What Would Break First?, on Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST. Dr. Threatt will serve as the Guest Speaker. Click here to register: https://luma.com/07y0gfka From Technology to Strategic LeadershipDr. Threatt reinforced that technology is not simply an IT function; it is a leadership responsibility.As an Adjunct Professor in the Master of Public Administration Program at Edward Waters University, where he teaches Information Technology in the Public Sector with a focus on AI implementation, he prepares future leaders to understand the direct connection between technology and:• Organizational performance• Decision-making• Service delivery• Public accountability“Technology is not a support function. It is central to how modern public organizations operate,” stated Dr. Threatt.Academic Foundation: Innovation and AdoptionDr. Threatt’s perspective is further informed by his academic collaboration, including serving on the doctoral committee for Dr. Chika Egemba’s dissertation, “Using Input from Administrative Staff to Make Cost-Effective Decisions for Telecommuting, Technology, and Productivity during the COVID-19 Era.“ She examined how collaborative technologies affect productivity at the Dothan Housing Authority, while Dr. Threatt served as the agency’s COO.Dr. Egemba’s research, grounded in the Diffusion of Innovation Theory, reinforced a key point:• Technology alone does not create change• Adoption requires leadership, alignment, and organizational willingness“Innovation is not just about tools; it is about how organizations choose to evolve. The research confirms that adoption is a leadership decision,” said Dr. Threatt.The Housing Authority of the Future ModelDr. Threatt’s work has culminated in the development of the “Housing Authority of the Future” model, which integrates:• AI-powered operations• Structured document management systems• Data-driven decision-making• Enhanced customer service• Improved communication• Scalable, technology-driven infrastructure• Website, Apps, and PortalsThis model provides a roadmap for PHAs seeking to modernize and compete in an increasingly complex housing environment.A National Call to ActionPHAs are operating in a rapidly changing landscape defined by:• Increased demand for housing assistance• Limited financial resources• Heightened regulatory oversight• Competition with the private rental marketTo remain effective, agencies must:• Embrace AI and emerging technologies• Modernize document management systems• Address institutional inefficiencies• Build systems that support continuity and growth• Redesign operations to support partnerships and outcomesLooking ForwardThe collaboration between Dr. Threatt and Tikler represents a broader transformation in public housing from a bureaucratic institution to a technology-enabled industry.

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