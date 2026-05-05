Deputy President Mashatile Addresses African World Heritage Day and AWHF 20th Anniversary, 5 May

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, will on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, deliver the keynote address at the celebration of African World Heritage Day and the 20th Anniversary of the African World Heritage Fund, taking place at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) campus in Midrand, Gauteng Province.

The Deputy President will be accompanied by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie.

The commemorative event is hosted by the African World Heritage Fund, in partnership with the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), as part of Africa’s celebration of 20 years of investing in heritage, identity and the future.

Held under the theme “Celebrating Two Decades of Sustainable Investment in Africa’s Heritage,” the event brings together Representatives from Governments, the African Union, UNESCO, Development Finance Institutions, the private sector, civil society, philanthropy as well as heritage experts to reflect on progress, strengthen partnerships, and mobilise renewed investment in Africa’s heritage.

Established in 2006 through the African Union and UNESCO, the AWHF has become a leading continental institution supporting the implementation of the World Heritage Convention. Over the past 20 years, it has strengthened heritage conservation, supported World Heritage nominations, and invested more than USD 20 million in capacity-building programmes across Africa.

Despite this progress, Africa remains underrepresented on the UNESCO World Heritage List, with 154 properties (12% of the global total), while also accounting for approximately 30% of sites on the List of World Heritage in Danger. Nine African countries still have no World Heritage inscriptions, underscoring the need for stronger political commitment, partnerships, and sustainable financing.

The celebration also supports the AWHF’s ambition to establish a USD 25 million Endowment Fund to secure long-term support for African Member States in protecting, managing, and promoting their heritage.

The event also marks the launch of Africa Month in South Africa, reaffirming heritage as a driver of identity, dignity, social cohesion, and inclusive economic development, while strengthening collaboration to ensure Africa’s heritage is preserved, valued, and leveraged for shared prosperity.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:



Date: Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Time: 9h00 (Media to set up at 08h00)

Venue: Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) Campus, 1258 Lever Road, Headway Hill, Midrand, Gauteng Province.



For media RSVPs, please contact: Madimetja Moleba on 066 301 4675 or MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za



Media enquiries: Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840

OR

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on 072 172 8925 or ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

OR

Ms Veronica Maduna, Head of Partnership Development: African World Heritage Fund on 076 183 0333 or VeronicaM@dbsa.org

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