Sport, Arts and Culture announces winners of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition, 5 May

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, together with Deputy Minister Peace Mabe, will announce the 20 winning supporters of the Mzansi to the World Cup Lucky Fans Competition on Tuesday, 5 May 2026 at 08:00 at GCIS offices in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The competition attracted enthusiastic entries from supporters nationwide, all vying for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to Mexico City to watch Bafana Bafana face Mexico in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match, with winners receiving an all-expenses-paid trip to support the team at the tournament.

Following the closure of entries, and after an extension was granted to accommodate participants who experienced technical difficulties, the adjudication panel will now begin reviewing all qualifying entries to select the 20 supporters whose passion, energy and national pride best embody South African football support.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Time: 08:00

Venue: GCIS, Pretoria, Gauteng

For RSVPs, contact:

Mr Mthuthuzeli Nqumba

Cell: 066 302 5397

E-mail: MthuthuzeliN@dsac.gov.za

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

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