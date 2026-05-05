Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe visits Mlandeleni Community Learning Centre in Ndwedwe, 4 May

Department of Higher Education and Training partners with Services SETA to launch Community College infrastructure upgrade project

The Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will visit the KwaZulu-Natal CET College at the Mlandeleni Community Learning Centre (CLC) in Ndwedwe on Monday 4 May 2026.

The visit will officially launch a R4 million renovation and infrastructure upgrade project at the Centre, in partnership with the Services SETA. The project is part of the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) ongoing efforts to support infrastructure and curriculum development at CET colleges nationwide.

Mlandeleni CLC has over 1,000 students enrolled, offers various adult learning qualifications, and serves as a “second chance” learning centre for out-of-school youth.

The project launch also includes support from several other SETAs, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, the National Skills Fund, and business stakeholders, who will provide learners with information on training programmes, career guidance, and study funding opportunities in the higher education and training sector.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows:

Date: 4 May 2026

Time: 9h00 – 13h00

Location: KwaZulu-Natal CET College, Emlandeleni CLC, Ndwedwe

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Services SETA

George Matlala

Cell: 083 402 9069

E-mail: GeorgeM@serviceseta.org.za

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