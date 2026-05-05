Minister John Steenhuisen updates on Foot and Mouth Disease in Cape Town, 5 May

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen will provide an update to the media on the current status of Foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the country. The government has launched a nationwide vaccination campaign, aiming to vaccinate 80% of the national herd by December 2026.

The minister will also give an update in the publication of the Routine Vaccination Scheme for Foot and Mouth Disease (RVS-FMD) under Section 10 of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act No. 35 of 1984). The scheme enables animal owners to mitigate against the impact of FMD by facilitating the voluntarily vaccination against FMD by participating animal owners under the oversight of state veterinary services. Each participant will have to appoint a private veterinarian or private Animal Health Technician who will be authorised by the Director Animal Health to perform the duties as outlined in the schedule for the scheme under the supervision of the state veterinary services.

Furthermore, the minister will give an update about the high-level visit to Brazil where he signed a Memorandum of Intent and a Comprehensive Action Plan with his Brazilian counterpart, Minister Andre Carlos Alves de Paula to accelerate South Africa’s fight against Foot and mouth disease. In Argentina, the minister secured pivotal agreements to strengthen South Africa’s fight against FMD and to safeguard the future of the South African livestock sector.

Details of the event:

Date: Tuesday, 05 May 2026

Time: 10:00 till 11:30

Venue: Imbizo Hall, Parliament in Cape Town

RSVP: Samuel Kgatla on 066 084 6653 SamuelK@nda.agric.za/Medialiaison@nda.agric.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Director: Media Liaison, Ministry of Agriculture

E-mail: joylenev@nda.gov.za or medialiaison@nda.agric.za

Cell: 083 292 7399 or 063 298 5661

#GovZAUpdates