DLNR News Release – BIRTH OF HAWAIIAN MONK SEAL PUP AT KAIMANA BEACH PROMPTS COORDINATED SAFETY RESPONSE

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

BIRTH OF HAWAIIAN MONK SEAL PUP AT KAIMANA BEACH PROMPTS COORDINATED SAFETY RESPONSE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 04, 2026

HONOLULU – A Hawaiian monk seal pup was born at sunset, Sunday, May 3, on Kaimana Beach, to the 15-year-old female Kaiwi (RK96), who is known to visit O‘ahu’s south shore.

Officials are reminding members of the public that maintaining a respectful distance is the most important thing they can do to protect both our community and this endangered species.

You Can Help

Keep dogs on a leash and well away from seals

Use an alternate beach during the nursing period

Stay at least 150 feet away from mothers with pups

Stay at least 50 feet away from all monk seals

Remain behind any posted signs, cones, or barriers

Avoid swimming near a mother and pup

Use a camera zoom or binoculars instead of approaching

Report all sightings of Hawaiian monk seals to the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

Legal Protections

Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act, as well as state law. It is illegal to disturb, harass, feed, or otherwise harm a monk seal. Violations may result in fines or criminal penalties.

Public Safety Advisories

While monk seals are generally not aggressive, mother seals are large and powerful and can be very protective of their young, as evidenced by a 2022 encounter between a swimmer and mother seal at Kaimana Beach that left the swimmer with lacerations to her face, back and an arm.

Ocean users, especially swimmers and surfers, are strongly advised to choose alternate locations for their activities during the five-to-seven-week nursing period, to avoid unexpected and potentially dangerous encounters.

Approaching too closely in the water significantly increases your risk of injury. Seals can move quickly and without warning – and interactions in the ocean could escalate before you have time to react.

Multi-agency Response

To reduce risk to both people and wildlife, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and Hawai‘i Marine Animal Response (HMAR), are coordinating efforts with the City and County of Honolulu, including the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department (HOSD), the Honolulu Police Department and the Department of Parks and Recreation, as well as Outrigger Canoe Club, Sans Souci and Kaimana Beach Hotel.

HMAR has installed protective fencing to create a buffer area on the shoreline, allowing the mother and pup to rest without pressure from crowds; HMAR will be monitoring the mom and pup’s behaviors and activities

NOAA Fisheries will carefully monitor both seals’ health and progress throughout the five-to-seven-week nursing period.

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and partner agencies will help maintain a 50-yard buffer in the water when resources allow.

Critical Nursing Period Underway

For the next five to seven weeks, the pair will stay together while the pup nurses and gains the necessary strength to survive when mother Kaiwi departs. During this time, the pup is vulnerable and dependent on its mother for survival.

Human disturbance during this period can have serious and lasting consequences. If repeatedly stressed, a nursing mother may abandon her pup, significantly reducing its chances of survival. In addition, young seals are highly impressionable. Close human interaction can lead to habituation, where the animal loses its natural wariness of people. Wild seals that get used to people can lose the instincts they need to survive and can become dangerous as they grow larger and stronger. Staying away keeps everyone safe and gives seals a better chance to live in the wild.

Background

The mother seal, Kaiwi, was herself born on O‘ahu and has successfully raised pups along the Kaiwi Coast in previous years. Kaiwi is the second Hawaiian monk seal to use Kaimana Beach for pupping, following Rocky’s (RH58) first documented birth at this site in 2017.

While these events highlight the success of ongoing community-based recovery efforts, they also require heightened awareness and cooperation from the public due to the high level of human and seal activity at this location.

Kaiwi’s previous pups:

2024 – RT96 (Paʻaki), female born on Kaimana Beach, Waikīkī

2023 – RS36 (Pualani), female born on Kaimana Beach, Waikīkī

2021 – RP96 (Lōliʻi), male born on Kaimana Beach, Waikīkī

2020 – RM26 (Nohea), female born along Kaiwi coastline

2018 – RK24 (Wāwāmalu), male born along Kaiwi coastline

2016 – RH36 (Kawena), female born along Kaiwi coastline

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