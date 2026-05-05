Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso presides over National Integrated Rural Development Indaba in Bloemfontein, 7 to 8 May

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso will preside over a two-day National Integrated Rural Development Indaba on 7 - 8 May 2026 hosted at the Lemo Green Park, Bloemfontein, Free State province.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on 8 May 2026 give the closing remarks at the Rural Development Indaba.

The Rural Development Indaba will ensure that representatives from the grassroots rural communities, and various other stakeholders meaningfully participate, contribute and take ownership of local economic transformation and rural infrastructure developmental initiatives tailored to address their specific needs and contexts, for an integrated and inclusive rural economy, leading toward sustainable development.

The Rural Development Indaba is estimated to attract participation of between 2500 - 3000 people representing the various sectors namely, public (spheres of government and state entities), private sector, traditional leaders, civil society, rural communities, academia, development institutions, development practitioners and experts.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 7 - 8 May 2026

Time : 09:00 - 13:00

Venue : Lemo Green Park, Bloemfontein, Free State province

For RSVP and further information regarding the event kindly contact:

Mr Ishmael Selemale:

Cell: 073 163 1123

E- mail: ishmael@gcis.gov.za

Ms Moliehi Moeng

Cell: 073 260 5173

E-mail: moengm@dard.gov.za

Ms Keitumetse Moticoe

Cell no: 074 251 6567

E-mail: keitumetse.moticoe@dlrrd.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Ms Linda Page

Chief Director: Strategic Communications (DLRRD)

Cell: 083 460 4482

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