WellBalance Named a Top Social Impact Honoree among Zoom’s Inaugural Solopreneur 50

Recognizing a Founder-Led, Technology-Enabled, Globally Connected Movement Advancing Wellbeing Science to Create Measurable Human Impact at Scale

Although Zoom’s Solo50 list spotlights individual founders, this recognition feels deeply shared.” — Troy W. Norris

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellBalance has been named an honoree on Zoom’s inaugural Solopreneur 50 list, recognizing the most innovative and impactful solo-founded ventures in the United States. WellBalance was further distinguished as one of the top ventures in the Social Impact and Community category, reflecting its mission to expand access to science-backed wellbeing solutions for individuals and communities often underserved by traditional offerings.

Selected from nearly 3,000 applicants across 48 states, the Solopreneur 50 highlights a new generation of entrepreneurs building scalable, high-impact businesses independently, enabled by digital connectivity tools. The program, announced by Zoom this week, recognizes founders across industries who demonstrate originality, performance, impact, authenticity, and influence, marking what many see as a structural shift in how modern businesses are built and scaled.

Zoom’s Solopreneur 50 and accompanying “Rise of the Solopreneur” report highlight a broader shift in the economy, where individuals are building sustainable, scalable businesses without traditional teams. AI and integrated digital platforms are redefining entrepreneurship by enabling founders to prioritize independence, creativity, authenticity and impact while providing flexible access to critical talent through connectivity. “Headcount used to define scale,” Zoom noted in its announcement. “Today, solopreneurs are operating with the capabilities of full teams, powered by technology and connection.”

A New Model for Collective Impact

WellBalance represents a different kind of wellbeing organization. Established as a solopreneur-led social impact venture, WellBalance combines peer-reviewed positive psychology research with accessible tools, education, and community support to help individuals build resilient, meaningful lives rooted in connection, purpose, and care for self and others.

Through the collaborative, coordinated efforts of many talented contributors, WellBalance has reached millions of people globally and built a growing, engaged community focused on improving wellbeing not just at the individual level, but across relationships, workplaces, and society. Its model emphasizes experiences that drive flourishing, integrating physical and mental wellness with social connection, purpose, meaningful contribution, and a sense that one’s life truly matters.

“Although Zoom's Solo50 list spotlights individual founders, this recognition feels deeply shared,” said Troy W. Norris, Founder of WellBalance and Lead Investigator of the WellBalance Institute for Positive Wellbeing. “It honors the many people with diverse talents spanning multiple time zones who have contributed to our collective success. Together, we’ve established a global movement through the contributions of team members, advisors, collaborators, champions, and a growing community of wellbeing advocates who have joined us in our mission to make the world a happier place, one life at a time.”

Recognition in the Social Impact category underscores WellBalance’s broader mission: to make the science of wellbeing practical, accessible, and inclusive. Through open-access research, pay-what-you-can digital tools and resources, and emerging nonprofit partnerships, the organization is working to reach individuals facing financial strain, caregiving demands, and elevated risk of burnout.

Enabling Social Impact at Scale

For WellBalance, this technology-enabled connectivity model has made it possible to conduct research, build a global community, and deliver wellbeing support at scale, while remaining deeply human-centered. At a time when nearly one-third of solopreneur ventures are motivated by purpose and community impact, WellBalance stands at the intersection of the science of wellbeing, expanded access, and meaningful human impact at scale.

In its 2025 Social Impact Report, WellBalance highlighted a year of accelerating growth in both reach and depth of impact. The organization’s educational content reached approximately 4 million people globally, with more than 365,000 content engagements and a growing community of over 38,000 followers and 8,400 newsletter subscribers. More than 1,200 books and journals were distributed, while nearly 1,700 individuals completed the WellBalance assessment, with many becoming members with access to personalized positivity plans and wellbeing progress reports.

WellBalance also advanced its scientific foundation, publishing multiple peer-reviewed studies ranked among the top 5–8% globally and presenting its breakthrough work in the science of wellbeing and flourishing at leading international conferences. The community served remains deeply mission-aligned, largely women in midlife facing difficult life situations contributing to burnout and disengagement. Together, these efforts embody a model that blends science, accessibility, and human connection to expand wellbeing support to those who need it most – demonstrating what is possible when purpose, technology, and community come together.

Learn More

To learn more about WellBalance and download the 2025 Social Impact Report, visit: https://www.wellbalance.org/impact

To explore the Solopreneur 50 program and Zoom’s research: https://www.zoom.com/en/audiences/solopreneurs/

To access Zoom’s “Rise of the Solopreneur” report: https://click.zoom.com/resources/rise-of-the-solopreneur

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